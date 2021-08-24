Cancel
Picayune, MS

Check out these houses for sale in Picayune

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 7 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Picayune area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Picayune-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGkJP_0bbTroRB00

39523 E Porters River Road, Pearl River, 70452

4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,960 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Living at it's Finest!! Beautiful home sitting on almost an acre of land with a Mother-IN-Law Suite connected to the Home. Open Floor plan with a Huge Kitchen an Breakfast Area over flowing into a very Large Den area. Huge Fireplace. Three large bedrooms in the main home as well as a 4th bedroom in the Mother-In-Law suite. The Suite features a Bedroom, Den area, as well as a full bathroom an a Closet. Large carport for storing a camper an multiple cars. Large Yard with a Shed for extra storage.

For open house information, contact RICHARD C FARMER, RE/MAX ALLIANCE at 985-626-1561

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2303509)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vkpj_0bbTroRB00

901 Charlotte Dr, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful, large house built in 2006. Entertain on the large deck that leads to the roomy fenced in back yard. House has a durable metal roof. Master bathroom has a new beautiful tile step in shower with seating. House has a double car garage with a large extra space for storage to the rear of garage Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home while it is still available. Owner is willing to pay up to $800 toward first year flood insurance. House is above base flood elevation.

For open house information, contact Diane Brown, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty-BSL at 228-467-0244

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-375363)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyORY_0bbTroRB00

174 Terry Lane, Carriere, 39426

5 Beds 4 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1981

MOTHER IN LAW SUITE or Rent the extra space out. This home has a separate entrance to part of the house that would be perfect for an in law suite or rental. The Mother in law suite has a bedroom, living room, 2 full baths & kitchen plus in the hall has another upstairs bedroom. The home itself has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office space, and a laundry room. Huge shed/ man cave space also. Great investment opportunity with this property.

For open house information, contact Kristy Watkins, Mississippi Land & Home Sales LLC at 601-798-3200

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IX99Y_0bbTroRB00

1111 Grice Ave, Picayune, 39466

4 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Solid brick house on a dead end street! Home needs some TLC but has great potential to be great again! It offers great features such as an attached apartment which is great for a multi-generational family! Also has, wood flooring, large wkshop, gutters and double carport! Property has damaged electrical & plumbing so utilities will not be connected for inspections/appraisal. Offers are now open to investors! Property is owned by the US Dept of HUD. HUD case #281-444930. Insured with repair escrow. Talk to your lender prior to submitting offers. Qualifies for HUDs $100 down program! Seller makes no warranties or representations to the property condition. Seller may contribute up to 3% buyer closing cost. HUD homes are sold as is. EHO. Home built prior to 1978; lead based paint could exist.

For open house information, contact Amanda Hendry D'Angelo, Coastal Realty Group at 228-280-8026

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-376526)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

