Check out these houses for sale in Picayune

39523 E Porters River Road, Pearl River, 70452 4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,960 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Living at it's Finest!! Beautiful home sitting on almost an acre of land with a Mother-IN-Law Suite connected to the Home. Open Floor plan with a Huge Kitchen an Breakfast Area over flowing into a very Large Den area. Huge Fireplace. Three large bedrooms in the main home as well as a 4th bedroom in the Mother-In-Law suite. The Suite features a Bedroom, Den area, as well as a full bathroom an a Closet. Large carport for storing a camper an multiple cars. Large Yard with a Shed for extra storage.

For open house information, contact RICHARD C FARMER, RE/MAX ALLIANCE at 985-626-1561

901 Charlotte Dr, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful, large house built in 2006. Entertain on the large deck that leads to the roomy fenced in back yard. House has a durable metal roof. Master bathroom has a new beautiful tile step in shower with seating. House has a double car garage with a large extra space for storage to the rear of garage Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home while it is still available. Owner is willing to pay up to $800 toward first year flood insurance. House is above base flood elevation.

For open house information, contact Diane Brown, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty-BSL at 228-467-0244

174 Terry Lane, Carriere, 39426 5 Beds 4 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1981

MOTHER IN LAW SUITE or Rent the extra space out. This home has a separate entrance to part of the house that would be perfect for an in law suite or rental. The Mother in law suite has a bedroom, living room, 2 full baths & kitchen plus in the hall has another upstairs bedroom. The home itself has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office space, and a laundry room. Huge shed/ man cave space also. Great investment opportunity with this property.

For open house information, contact Kristy Watkins, Mississippi Land & Home Sales LLC at 601-798-3200

1111 Grice Ave, Picayune, 39466 4 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Solid brick house on a dead end street! Home needs some TLC but has great potential to be great again! It offers great features such as an attached apartment which is great for a multi-generational family! Also has, wood flooring, large wkshop, gutters and double carport! Property has damaged electrical & plumbing so utilities will not be connected for inspections/appraisal. Offers are now open to investors! Property is owned by the US Dept of HUD. HUD case #281-444930. Insured with repair escrow. Talk to your lender prior to submitting offers. Qualifies for HUDs $100 down program! Seller makes no warranties or representations to the property condition. Seller may contribute up to 3% buyer closing cost. HUD homes are sold as is. EHO. Home built prior to 1978; lead based paint could exist.

For open house information, contact Amanda Hendry D'Angelo, Coastal Realty Group at 228-280-8026