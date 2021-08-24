Sony's Marvel Movie Universe Gets a Spider-Man Rebrand
As it stands right now, Peter Parker isn't able to have a role in the standalone Marvel movies released by Sony, save for the ones that are co-produced by Marvel Studios (which exist within an entirely different cinematic universe). However, it appears as though a recent franchise rebrand could be hinting at some changes to come for Sony's Marvel world in the near future. Sony took the stage at Cinemacon on Monday night and showed off footage from several upcoming projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the presentation, the studio also revealed a potentially important name change for its Marvel films.comicbook.com
