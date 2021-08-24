Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sony's Marvel Movie Universe Gets a Spider-Man Rebrand

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it stands right now, Peter Parker isn't able to have a role in the standalone Marvel movies released by Sony, save for the ones that are co-produced by Marvel Studios (which exist within an entirely different cinematic universe). However, it appears as though a recent franchise rebrand could be hinting at some changes to come for Sony's Marvel world in the near future. Sony took the stage at Cinemacon on Monday night and showed off footage from several upcoming projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the presentation, the studio also revealed a potentially important name change for its Marvel films.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Venom Morbius#Sony Pictures#Spider Man#Dceu#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer release mystery finally addressed by Marvel’s boss

Marvel had scheduled four MCU movies this year, and two of them are already out. Black Widow launched in mid-July, and Shang-Chi will premiere on September 3rd, but lucky fans saw it earlier this week. Also earlier this week, Marvel debuted its final Eternals trailer that was full of exciting revelations. That leaves Spider-Man: No Way Home as the only 2021 MCU film without any sort of promo footage. And a trailer release for No Way Home might not be coming soon. One of the explanations for the lack of any type of No Way Home trailer is that Marvel and...
MoviesInside the Magic

Spider-Man Has New Beef With Captain Marvel

Marvel Comics have been around for over 80 years and in that time they have introduced innumerable superheroes and villains. From Tony Stark AKA Iron Man and Steve Rogers AKA Captain America to Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man and Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel — they are names that we all know.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s Plan For Charlie Cox In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailers Revealed

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer finally arrived this week, and fans have been analyzing every frame of it with a fine tooth comb. For instance, many are convinced that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock makes a sneaky appearance in the trailer, the out-of-frame man in a white shirt who’s interviewing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. While that’s a matter of opinion, all the signs are pointing to the Daredevil star making his return to the MCU in a minor role in the upcoming threequel.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Compares Making MCU Movies to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy

Some Marvel fans may not realize this but Chief creative officer Kevin Feige has been working on Marvel movies long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While originally working as an assistant for producer Lauren Shuler Donner, Feige became an associate producer on early titles X-Men and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and would go on to be involved in all of the movies in the original trilogies for those films. Things have come full circle in a big way though as Feige is not only back to making Spider-Man movies but has also reunited with Raimi himself on one of their films, not to mention that some of Raimi's characters appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. So what's the difference on set twenty years later?
Video GamesPosted by
Creative Bloq

Sony's PS5 gets an epic custom Spider-Man makeover

Unless you've been living under a rock, you may be aware of Sony's controversial PlayStation 5 design. The glaringly white and inconveniently large console has been mocked for resembling something similar to a WIFI router, an arch file and even a shirt collar – but one player has taken it upon themselves to revamp the much-criticised PS5.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hardy “Would Do Anything” to Make MCU Spider-Man and Venom Crossover Happen

Tom Hardy is hopeful that Sony and Marvel Studios may be able to make a live-action Spider-verse crossover between Venom and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Speaking to Esquire, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Mad Max star admitted he’s been actively trying to make a crossover between the two movies happen. “I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that,” he said. Despite his passion for a film featuring both his alien symbiote anti-hero Venom and Queens’ friendly...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

From Blockbuster Films to Obscure Shows and Docs, Here’s All the Marvel Content on Disney+

Facing a year without a single theatrical release from Marvel Studios, dozens of titles featuring Earth’s mightiest heroes have been brought to streaming, with a massive catalogue of Marvel content landing on Disney+. From Saturday-morning cartoons, to the latest installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has quickly become the exclusive home to Marvel TV shows and movies that cater to fans both new and old. Studio chief Kevin Feige announced at the Disney Investors Day presentation last year, that 2021 would see massive releases on Disney+, especially with the studio taking the reins on producing new original TV content. The summer...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Marvel’s Avengers will get a surprise new villain next week

The new War For Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers is arriving in just a few days’ time, August 17 in fact, and is set to bring in the hero Black Panther to the game alongside 7-8 hours of story. It will also introduce villain Ulysses Klaue, and it has now been revealed that a second named villain will back him up: Crossbones.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Michael Keaton Gave The Most Marvel Answer Possible When Asked About His Morbius Appearance

There was a surprise waiting for Spider-Man fans when they got to the very end of the Morbius trailer (which seemed like it dropped 5 years ago, but it was actually in January of 2020). The standalone origin movie, directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life, Safe House), will introduce audiences to Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), a brilliant mind suffering from a rare disease. Morbius will be part of Sony’s ever-growing Spider-Man universe, so it was deeply strange to see Michael Keaton -- who plays Adrian Toomes in the MCU Spider-Man stories -- appearing in a trailer for a Sony movie.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy