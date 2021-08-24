Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

House-hunt Coos Bay: What’s on the market

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 7 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Coos Bay area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Coos Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMMVE_0bbTra5100

54824 Robinson Rd, Coquille, 97423

3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great location with wonderful views of the Coquille Valley Elks Golf course. .91 of an acre with 2 homes on separate tax lots with their own septic systems but share the well. Main home has a one level ranch style home with 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath, built in 1953 with approx. 1946 Sq.ft. & the 2nd home was built in 1959 with 576 sq ft. over a workshop. Detached RV carport, deck, Covered patio, fenced garden area with raised beds & fruit trees. Call today for a walk through, this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Johnson, Johnson Group Real Estate, LLC at 541-559-0111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVzZJ_0bbTra5100

94540 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,651 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This great Ranch has 2 homes and you can build another on the 135 acres 3 bedroom and 3 baths house and a Manufactured home 2 bedroom 2 bath plus a great big barn with 20,000 plus square feet, with lots of room to roam. Also a creek on the property.

For open house information, contact Earlene Brown, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Luzem_0bbTra5100

92735 Boots Dr, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,886 Square Feet | Built in 2019

STUNNING 2886 sqft.3bdrm,2.5bth with bonus room! Nestled on PRIVATE 3.15 acres w/gorgeous VIEWS! Vaulted floor plan w/open beams, gourmet kitchen w/Knotty Alder cabinets & doors throughout, security system, tons of storage, heat pump, backup generator, propane stove & tankless water heater. Large master suite w/soak tub & walk in shower, his & her walk in closets. 36x24 3car garage, 14x18 woodshed. Producing fruit trees, garden, private pond and plenty of room for a shop!

For open house information, contact Sadena Abell, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVjCO_0bbTra5100

848 Johnson Ave, Coos Bay, 97420

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Nice neighborhood with tons of potential! Uses as a rental and needing some work. Bring your ideas and tools and make this your home or a great rental investment.

For open house information, contact Michael Brown, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Coos Bay Digest

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

