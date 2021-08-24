House-hunt Coos Bay: What’s on the market

(COOS BAY, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Coos Bay area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Coos Bay area:

54824 Robinson Rd, Coquille, 97423 3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great location with wonderful views of the Coquille Valley Elks Golf course. .91 of an acre with 2 homes on separate tax lots with their own septic systems but share the well. Main home has a one level ranch style home with 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath, built in 1953 with approx. 1946 Sq.ft. & the 2nd home was built in 1959 with 576 sq ft. over a workshop. Detached RV carport, deck, Covered patio, fenced garden area with raised beds & fruit trees. Call today for a walk through, this one won't last long!

94540 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,651 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This great Ranch has 2 homes and you can build another on the 135 acres 3 bedroom and 3 baths house and a Manufactured home 2 bedroom 2 bath plus a great big barn with 20,000 plus square feet, with lots of room to roam. Also a creek on the property.

92735 Boots Dr, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,886 Square Feet | Built in 2019

STUNNING 2886 sqft.3bdrm,2.5bth with bonus room! Nestled on PRIVATE 3.15 acres w/gorgeous VIEWS! Vaulted floor plan w/open beams, gourmet kitchen w/Knotty Alder cabinets & doors throughout, security system, tons of storage, heat pump, backup generator, propane stove & tankless water heater. Large master suite w/soak tub & walk in shower, his & her walk in closets. 36x24 3car garage, 14x18 woodshed. Producing fruit trees, garden, private pond and plenty of room for a shop!

848 Johnson Ave, Coos Bay, 97420 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Nice neighborhood with tons of potential! Uses as a rental and needing some work. Bring your ideas and tools and make this your home or a great rental investment.

