Troy, AL

House hunt Troy: See what’s on the market now

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 7 days ago

(Troy, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121LQl_0bbTrWUz00

20 Cr 3349, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Home On 0.5 Corner Lot! Roof Is 1 Year Old! Separate Storage Building! Don't Let This Home Get Away,It Won't Last Long!

For open house information, contact Janet Jones, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uqWn_0bbTrWUz00

108 Merrily Drive, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This Home Was Painted Inside And Out. The Air Conditioner Is Brand New. The Roof Is New. The Hardwood Floors Have Been Refinished And The Tile Floors Were Replaced. The Bathroom Was Completely Remodeled With New Fixtures. The Home Has Three Bedrooms And One Bath,But There Is Room To Add Another Bath. The Garage Has Been Closed So There Is A Bonus Room Also.

For open house information, contact MARY SHIRLEY, MARY SHIRLEY REALTY, INC. at 334-566-6446

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23508)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZW9D_0bbTrWUz00

0 1128, Troy, 36079

5 Beds 4 Baths | $127,000 | Mobile Home | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Seven Acres A House Two Mobile Homes And A Barn. The House Is Two Bedroom Two Bath With Bonus Rooms Upstairs. The Larger Mobile Home Has Three Bedrooms And Two Bath With Deck On Back. The Other Mobile Home Is A Small Single Wide. Nice Newer Metal Barn. This Property Has Some Fenced In Pasture.,This Property Is On Kelly Road Above Troy. We Need 24 Hour Notice For Showing. The Mobile Home Is Rented Month To Month.

For open house information, contact Tim Brady, BlueKey Properties at 855-492-1618

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23884)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoGeO_0bbTrWUz00

304 Woodlawn Way, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This New Construction In The Desirable Oak Park Subdivision Is The Perfect Home For You! 3 Bed,2 Bath,Open Floorplan,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Close To Troy University,Hospital,And Shopping! This Home Is In The Beginning Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Customize Paint Colors,Flooring,Etc. Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23843)

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

