House hunt Troy: See what’s on the market now

20 Cr 3349, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Home On 0.5 Corner Lot! Roof Is 1 Year Old! Separate Storage Building! Don't Let This Home Get Away,It Won't Last Long!

108 Merrily Drive, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This Home Was Painted Inside And Out. The Air Conditioner Is Brand New. The Roof Is New. The Hardwood Floors Have Been Refinished And The Tile Floors Were Replaced. The Bathroom Was Completely Remodeled With New Fixtures. The Home Has Three Bedrooms And One Bath,But There Is Room To Add Another Bath. The Garage Has Been Closed So There Is A Bonus Room Also.

0 1128, Troy, 36079 5 Beds 4 Baths | $127,000 | Mobile Home | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Seven Acres A House Two Mobile Homes And A Barn. The House Is Two Bedroom Two Bath With Bonus Rooms Upstairs. The Larger Mobile Home Has Three Bedrooms And Two Bath With Deck On Back. The Other Mobile Home Is A Small Single Wide. Nice Newer Metal Barn. This Property Has Some Fenced In Pasture.,This Property Is On Kelly Road Above Troy. We Need 24 Hour Notice For Showing. The Mobile Home Is Rented Month To Month.

304 Woodlawn Way, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This New Construction In The Desirable Oak Park Subdivision Is The Perfect Home For You! 3 Bed,2 Bath,Open Floorplan,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Close To Troy University,Hospital,And Shopping! This Home Is In The Beginning Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Customize Paint Colors,Flooring,Etc. Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information!

