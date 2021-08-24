Townhomes of Oceanside: See what’s on the market

(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Oceanside, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oceanside, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

4159 Madera Ln, Oceanside, 92057 3 Beds 3 Baths | $660,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Come live your best life in this 1-year new Mission Lane twinhome! As you enter you will gaze upon a light and bright open floor plan that allows the living room, kitchen and dining area to flow seamlessly together for ease of daily living. The open kitchen boasts of elegant cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and an eat-at center island illuminated by pendant lighting. An upstairs loft provides extra space for work, play or exercise.

1277 Via Lucero, Oceanside, 92056 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Townhouse | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Stunning highly upgraded end unit located in Lucero at Pacific Ridge Rancho Del Oro. Oceanside’s newest and soon to be gated complex in the highly desirable Rancho Del Oro community! Amenities include community pool, spa, BBQ's and multiple playgrounds plus walk to nearby elementary school. This 3-story townhome features a spacious patio with gorgeous custom pavers, putting green and sitting area - ideal for the outdoor entertainer. First floor bedroom and full bathroom. Attached 2 car garage. 2nd floor showcases an open floor plan family room, dining room and stunning kitchen plus powder room and laundry. Stylish and modern kitchen offers an expansive island, pantry, tons of cabinet space and attached patio with dual sided sliding glass doors. Third floor features 3 beds and 2 full baths. Beautiful master bed with custom built barn door into your master bath retreat with walk in shower, soaking tub and dual sink vanity. Additional seller upgrades include window treatments including automatic blinds in the master bed, central A/C, Ring Doorbell, Vinyl plank flooring, tankless water heater, instant hot water button in master bath and kitchen.

2930 Lancaster Road, Carlsbad, 92010 2 Beds 2 Baths | $674,900 | Townhouse | 1,119 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Single Level home located in the Cape at Calavera Hills. 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1,119 sq.ft. approx. - Newer windows, shutters, air conditioning and furnace. Spacious rear yard with brick patio. Community Pool & Spa. Close proximity to Calavera Hills Community Center Park, Lego Land, Crossings Golf Course & Carlsbad's Beautiful Beaches & the Village of Carlsbad. Walking distance to Carlsbad Schools, Calavera Lake and trails.

1193 Via Candelas, Oceanside, 92056 3 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Townhouse | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Exceptional well-maintained west coast two-story triplex townhome situated in an exclusive gated enclave with serene picturesque views of the surrounding coastal hills and the soothing ocean breezes. A remarkable 3-bedroom home also include 2.5 bathroom and a spacious private low-maintenance vinyl fenced yard for outdoor living and entertaining. Distinctive Coastal Tuscan themed architectural exterior. Attractive Euro-style white cabinetry with concealed hinges; Carrara two-panel interior doors; Satin-chrome lever handlesets; Convenient interior laundry; white rocker-style switches; Low 'E' dual-glazed vinyl windows; energy saving LED lighting; gas forced-air heating and AC with programmable thermostat; energy/cost saving tankless water heater. Gourmet kitchen with quartz slab countertop with double-compartment stainless steel sink; Moen Camerist faucet; Contemporary Whirlpool stainless steel appliances; 30" freestanding gas range with cast-iron grates; Microwave/hood combo with one-touch cooking options; quite operation dishwasher; Elegant master suite with spacious walk-in closets; cultured marble countertops wit dual rectangular integral sinks; Durable Moen Eva fixtures. High-speed fiber-optic cable; flat-screen TV pre-wired in living room and master suite; network data/telephone jack in kitchen and master; pre-wired for home automation system. Pool, spa, and barbeques with seating areas; Trails, walkways, playgrounds, and viewpoints. Close to major shopping, restaurants, and services. Easy access to Route 76, 78, and I-5 Freeway. Award-winning Oceanside Unified School District

