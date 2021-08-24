These houses are for sale in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sonora area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Sonora-curious, take a look at these listings today:

18217 9Th Avenue, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW 1 LEVEL GOREOUS HOME, LEVEL ENTRY, LEVEL GARAGE, LEVEL PARKING, LEVEL, LEVEL, LEVEL. GREAT FOR SENIORS OR PARENTS NOT WANTING STAIRS OR HILLS. INVESTORS, THIS IS A GREAT RENTAL MARKET!!! BRAND NEW HOME GETTING STARTED. ALREADY HAVE PLANS. NO HOA OR CCR'S! GREAT LARGE BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN AND OPEN LIVING AREAS. MAKE AN OFFER NOW AND GET TO CHOSE ITEMS AND COLORS WITHIN ALLOWANCES. FRONT LANDSCAPING ALLOWANCE INCLUDED WITH DRIPS. EVERYTHING NEW, 1 YEAR FREE BUILDER'S WARRANTY INCLUDED. BELOW THE SNOW, COUPLE MILES TO SONORA, WAL MART, STAPLES AND MORE! 3 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN JAMESTOWN WITH SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WINE TASTING, GALLERIES, AND LOT'S OF FUN AND HISTORY! WORK REMOTELY OR RETIRE SWEETLY. JOIN THE OL'GRANDPAS ARGUING OVER WHO CAUGHT THE BIGGEST FISH! NEAR SPORTS ALL YEAR ROUND! COME AND LIVE IN YOUR VACATION! YOU MIGHT WANT TO TAKE THE KIDS GOLD PANNING! COME TODAY AND WE CAN DO A TOUR AND WRITE UP AN OFFER! One photo shows two neighboring finished homes. Approximate plans, specifications, allowances and pricing may change prior to an accepted offer. Subject home shows a bare lot at this moment.

22734 Black Hawk Drive, Twain Harte, 95383 2 Beds 1 Bath | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 839 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Have you always dreamed of having a home away from from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a tranquil environment? Enjoy Winter sports such as sledding, tubing, hiking, snowboarding, snowshoeing, golfing, and other outdoor recreational activities. Or, may just escape the hot Summer months. Venture out to a wide array of cuisines and shopping a short distance away. Small-town feel with easy access to Route 108. All potential buyers are asked to check with city and tax records to determine actual bedroom, bathroom counts and all details on this property listed above to their satisfaction. This is an AS-IS REO property.

20869 Saratoga Rd., Sonora, 95370 2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1950

DOWNTOWN BUNGALOW sitting on a half acre of mature trees, berry bushes and rock outcroppings. This lot is very level and usable creating a wonderful space to recreate outdoors. Turn key this home is fully renovated offering an iconic covered front porch with an enclosed storage closet. The main living space features laminate flooring, dual ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace. A dining space fits easily within the living room offering views to the front yard. Off the living room is the first bedroom, while small in size this room still accommodates a day bed with room for a dresser. A custom barn door leads to the full tub/shower bathroom within the front bedroom. The galley kitchen has been fully remodeled offering new appliances, track lighting, open cabinets with a tile backsplash and a large stainless steel sink. The master bedroom is off the kitchen offering 2 closets and laminate flooring. For those looking for a MULTI-FAMILY setup this home just so happens to be listed right next door to another home for sale MLS 20211008. Take the 3D tour and make your appointment today!

45 E Church, Sonora, 95370 2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1925

A rare find! This roaring 20's Craftsman Bungalow has been upgraded to include a new roof and decking, luxury waterproof plank flooring, dual pane windows and much more. It's an easy stroll to downtown dining, the farmers market, boutique shopping, banking and more. Step up to a new covered porch adorned with shiplap ceiling, outdoor speaker system, ceiling fans and misters with views of the famous downtown skyline. Enter the open floor plan, Featuring 2 master bedrooms on the main floor, plus 2 separate loft spaces upstairs that double your room count to a 4 bedroom home (just add a closet or dresser and you are in business) Includes new barn door sliders, all new fixtures, toilets, many electrical upgrades including night light outlets, new smart thermostat and Nest Protect system, pre-wired for home theater and much more. The Open kitchen includes a sit up bar, food pantry and upgraded appliances. Central heat and air, plus 2 additional wall AC units professionally installed upstairs and down for zone control and overall added comfort. Wired with Xfinity Home security cameras and door/window sensors throughout. Work from home is no problem - Xfinity Gigabit high speed Internet is available. Easy maintenance and fully fenced yard with an under house storage area. Private driveway plus street parking. Above ground pool optional. Call today to view your new home.

