Check out these Abingdon homes on the market

(Abingdon, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abingdon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17301 Rim Rd, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Remodeled home only needing a few last touches! Situated close to I-81, be in Abingdon or Bristol in minutes. This home has a spacious level lot with a enclosed patio out back. Full size unfinished basement that is an open canvas, possible man cave or additional living quarters!

For open house information, contact Canaan Heath, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

23233 Moonshine Aka Lake Pointe Dr. Drive, Abingdon, 24211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1982

SELLERS SAYS BRING YOUR OFFERS! JUST REDUCED! THIS IS THE PRIVATE LAKE HOME RETREAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! OUTSTANDING LAKE VIEWS FROM THIS CUSTOM HOME. LOCATED JUST INSIDE LAKE POINT ESTATE SUBDIVISION. THIS 1,356 SQ. FT. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LARGER THAN YOU WOULD EXPECT! COMFORTABLE WOOD ACCENTS THROUGHOUT HOME GIVE IT A VERY WARM FEELING. EXPANSIVE LAKE VIEWS FROM PORCHES, DECKS AND PATIO AREAS. ENJOY THE PRIVACY 1.33 ACRES WITH 245 OF PRIVATE LAKEFRONT! YOUR STAIRS AND DOCK ARE READY FOR YOUR PONTOON THIS SUMMER! 2 OUTBUILDING WITH ELECTRICITY AND WATER. PERFECT FOR PROTECTING YOUR WATER TOYS! .CARPORT. ENJOY A PRIVATE LOCATION THAT IS ONLY 15-20 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN ABINGDON. CURRENTLY NO ACTIVE HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION OR FEES! ENJOY LAKE LIFE NOW!

For open house information, contact SCOTT PATERSON, ALPHA REALTY & AUCTION at 276-475-3838

407 Winterham, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 4 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,668 Square Feet | Built in 1989

UPDATED! DO YOU NEED AN IN-LAW SUITE? Do you need two homes in one so that you and your loved ones have privacy? You will always be able to live here, and not have to move as you age. Would you like to live in the beautiful WINTERHAM subdivision and have the wonderful GLENROCHIE golf course right outside your door? What a wonderful life style you can create for you and your loved ones! The home is beautiful and spacious. You have a gorgeous entry with light pouring in.You have a beautiful living room, gorgeous dining area that has pretty views to the outside, a large organized kitchen with separate work areas and plenty of storage. It is open to the den and dining areas so that you can connect with your loved ones. Who wants to hang out with loved ones? It has a beautiful, open floor plan.You will enjoy the first floor beautiful master bedroom and bath. The laundry and a half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs you will have two beautiful bedrooms with another bath.

For open house information, contact Brenda Thompson, eXp Realty at 866-825-7169

21482 Sheffield Court, Abingdon, 24210 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,500,000 | Townhouse | 7,700 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Presenting one of the most Iconic homes in Abingdon. This architecturally stunning home is constructed with the highest quality and spared no expense with construction or maintenance. This home features brick, concrete, and steel construction, a wide-open floor plan, and 7200+ sq ft of living space. Natural light abounds in this home offering 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a terrific floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. You will be impressed from the moment you pull up to the property. This home has it all. Gorgeous hardwood floors, flowing open floor plan, 2 full kitchens, main level primary suite, amazing covered veranda, stunning views in all directions, oversized garage, terrific storage, beautiful landscaping and so much more. The quality of construction is second to none and costs much more to reproduce in today's economy. Located just seconds to downtown, I-81, shopping, dining, and more. This amazing home is ready for new owners and truly one of the region's highlights. Sited on almost 3 acres with stunning views in all directions. Well qualified applicants only, please. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact JOSH TAYLOR, REMAX RESULTS BRISTOL at 423-793-1130