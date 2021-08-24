Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Home ownership in Wilmington is within reach with townhouses like these

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 7 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Wilmington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYwno_0bbTrHVK00

7598 Knightbell Circle Lot 50, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,540 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52475-524-52475-524750000-0050)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjajD_0bbTrHVK00

2945 Hatchers Run Lot 301, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,690 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFO

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52491-524-52490-524910000-0301)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhOyq_0bbTrHVK00

7622 Knightbell Circle Lot 45, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,490 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52475-524-52475-524750000-0045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt0EY_0bbTrHVK00

4012 Tamarisk Lane, Wilmington, 28409

3 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Townhouse | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2018

NOW is your chance to get into the highly desirable community at Summerwalk. Built in 2018, this END UNIT offers 3 bed 3.5 baths. The unit backs up to dense trees for ultimate privacy on the fenced lower deck and upper balcony. The home is flooded with natural light throughout and upgrades to match. Enjoy Summerwalk's community pool or you are just a short 3 mile drive to Wrightsville Beach. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!

For open house information, contact Shana R Morgan, RE/MAX Essential at 910-777-2700

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Cape Fear Realtors MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRARNC-100283472)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
272
Followers
458
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Real Estate
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Wrightsville Beach, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouses#Home Ownership#Housing Market#Home Is Connected#Nc Enjoy#Tuscan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy