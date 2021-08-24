Home ownership in Wilmington is within reach with townhouses like these

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Wilmington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

7598 Knightbell Circle Lot 50, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,540 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

2945 Hatchers Run Lot 301, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,690 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFO

7622 Knightbell Circle Lot 45, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,490 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

4012 Tamarisk Lane, Wilmington, 28409 3 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Townhouse | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2018

NOW is your chance to get into the highly desirable community at Summerwalk. Built in 2018, this END UNIT offers 3 bed 3.5 baths. The unit backs up to dense trees for ultimate privacy on the fenced lower deck and upper balcony. The home is flooded with natural light throughout and upgrades to match. Enjoy Summerwalk's community pool or you are just a short 3 mile drive to Wrightsville Beach. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!

