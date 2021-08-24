Single-family homes for sale in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Montgomery area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

250 Little Deer Run, Millbrook, 36054 5 Beds 7 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,500 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Searching for your very own private unrestricted Place to Call Home, this AMAZING CUSTOM-BUILT Home sits on approximate 10 ACRES of Land! This large CUSTOM-BUILT home has so much to offer! It boast over 5500 sqft of living space w/5 beds & 5 ½ baths. SPRAY FOAM Insulation Throughout! The Formal Dining Room seats 10 comfortably! The kitchen is a chefs dream with the ability to seat 19 people! It includes top of the line appliances with 2 BOSCH DISHWASHERS, Coffee/Drink Bar, 2 Kitchen Islands, Built in Ice Machine, Large Walk in Pantry, Oversize Refrigerator, & 3 OVENS! Off the kitchen is a Large Game/Gathering Room, & den that seats 24 people. This home has 2 large laundry rooms; on the 1st & 2nd level. The 1st level is large enough for a full-size refrigerator. The 2nd level laundry room has Granite Countertops, Wood Cabinets & Marble Backsplash! Downstairs also includes a full-size bedroom, full bath & closet. Across from this bedroom is another game/gathering room & half bath. ALL the bedrooms in this home are very LARGE!!! The master bedroom is approx. 18x22 with enough space for a large sitting area!!! The master bathroom offers Leathered Granite Countertops, Wood cabinets, Tile Shower w/Double Showerheads & HUGE Master Closet. There is a chandelier in every bedroom in this home. Each bedroom has its own private tiled walk-in shower & space for your favorite hobby or work study! Upstairs also includes a Large Heat & Cool Storage Room with lots of electrical outlets; this room has other uses for your needs. The outside has a covered patio with a 2-car carport around back. This home must be accessed through the beautiful neighborhood of EAGLE ROCK Subdivision. There is so much to offer and so many features to list, it is worth calling for your personal tour. The LOCATION IS IDEAL…as it is SO CONVENIENT AND CLOSE TO I-65, local shopping, and 10 minutes back to downtown Montgomery or Maxwell AFB.

1807 W Fourth Street, Montgomery, 36106 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,813 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Begin to build or Add to your portfolio with this 16 property portfolio. All 16 properties being sold for $1,325,000.00. Properties are managed by a local management company and property management company would be pleased to retain management agreements with its new owner! Opportunities abound here!!! Purchase this 16 property portfolio to bring in earnings per month with this fantastic investment. 340 Buford Street- 3 Unit property. Unit A- Vacant. Rent: $485.00/month. Unit B- Vacant. Rent: $425/month. Unite C- Occupied. Rent: $325/month. 1732 West 3rd Street- Unit B- Occupied. Rent: $450/month. 3468 Norman Bridge Road- United A- Occupied. Rent: $425/month. Unit B: Occupied. Rent: $400/month. 2513 Poplar Street- Occupied. Rent: $795/month. 2522 Poplar Street: Occupied. Rent: $595/month. 2409 Poplar Street: Occupied. Rent: $789.00. 148 Cedar Street: Occupied. Rent: $575/month. 7 E Woodland Drive- Occupied. Rent: $650/month. 1615 Crouson Street: Occupied. Rent: $675/ month. 2025 East 3rd Street: Occupied. Rent: $600/month. 1807 West 4th Street: Occupied. Rent: 500/month. 2518 Brewton Street: Occupied. Rent: $600/month. 2020 E 3rd Street- Occupied. Rent: $575/month. 2026 East 3rd Street: Occu[ied. Rent: $600/month. 1921 Teague Street: Occupied. Rent: $625/month. 1931 Teague Street: Occupied. Rent: $650/month. All 16 properties being sold for $1,325,000.00.

2916 Halifax Court, Montgomery, 36116 5 Beds 3 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1974

What a Bargain! Come get this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that has over 2400 sqft of living space. This home has has a large living - dining room combo, great eat-in kitchen with appliances and converted garage that makes this home feel spacious. It has a large fenced yard and is convenient to local shopping and restaurants. Don't let this great opportunity to add this income property to your portfolio!

615 Hubbard Street, Montgomery, 36106 3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1938

All the charm and history but mostly brand new!. This home has been restored to its former glory with all the benefits of newer construction. New kitchen, bathroom, water heater, HVAC, restored floors, all new paint inside and out, fixtures and more. Enter the beautiful original round top door into a spacious living area and original fireplace. Ceilings are high with canned lighting. The enclosed porch which goes out onto the porta cochere would make a nice office space or playroom for a child. There is a formal dining room as well as a breakfast area in the newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring and new appliances. There's an adorable screened porch space off the kitchen. Three bedrooms with door transoms and a newly installed bathroom complete the rest of the home. New landscaping round out the nice curb appeal on this quiet and unassuming street. The only thing missing is the window repair which will be done.

