These houses are for sale in Dyersburg

420 Ford Street, Dyersburg, 38024 5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,457 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Rare English Tudor! Beautiful home on a gorgeous lot with all the extras. Pool House, In-Ground Pool, Screened Porch, A Chef's Kitchen, fireplaces...these are just a few of my favorite things! 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Living Room, Den, Office, Formal Dining, Man Cave, and so much more! Go to Dyersburg.com for a 3D Virtual Tour or call Hunter for your showing at 731-445-9998. What a rare find!

1391 Pennell Lane, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Home on The Farms Golf Coarse! Wonderful split floor plan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths on the 6th Green. What a view!!Large open kitchen w/ bar and breakfast room. Stunning living room w/ custom built ins. Formal Dining or office. Ceramic Tile, Hardwood Floors, Mstr. Suite w/ tub and extra shower, and so much more... Visit Dyersburg.com for a Virtual Tour or Call Hunter for a showing 731-445-9998

1832 Johnson Street, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Brick 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home on dead end street in town. Home needs some updating & cleaning up, but has lots of pluses. Over 1400 heated SF, metal roof, newer HVAC unit & fenced yard. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley for your showing appointment at 731-676-7284

1713 Fort Hudson Rd., Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful 3BR 2BA home in the county on .75 acres with 2 car garage. The living room is spacious and has an octagon tray ceiling with hardwood flooring. The kitchen has tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space with stainless appliances. The laundry room is separate and conveniently located just off the garage and beside the door leading to the patio to the back yard. The master bedroom has a nice tray ceiling and large walk-in closet as well as an additional closet in the bedroom. This one will go fast!!

