Dyersburg, TN

These houses are for sale in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
 7 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Dyersburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Dyersburg listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9jFt_0bbTrEr900

420 Ford Street, Dyersburg, 38024

5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,457 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Rare English Tudor! Beautiful home on a gorgeous lot with all the extras. Pool House, In-Ground Pool, Screened Porch, A Chef's Kitchen, fireplaces...these are just a few of my favorite things! 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Living Room, Den, Office, Formal Dining, Man Cave, and so much more! Go to Dyersburg.com for a 3D Virtual Tour or call Hunter for your showing at 731-445-9998. What a rare find!

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208477)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WmYK_0bbTrEr900

1391 Pennell Lane, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Home on The Farms Golf Coarse! Wonderful split floor plan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths on the 6th Green. What a view!!Large open kitchen w/ bar and breakfast room. Stunning living room w/ custom built ins. Formal Dining or office. Ceramic Tile, Hardwood Floors, Mstr. Suite w/ tub and extra shower, and so much more... Visit Dyersburg.com for a Virtual Tour or Call Hunter for a showing 731-445-9998

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-207920)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3SEt_0bbTrEr900

1832 Johnson Street, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Brick 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home on dead end street in town. Home needs some updating & cleaning up, but has lots of pluses. Over 1400 heated SF, metal roof, newer HVAC unit & fenced yard. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley for your showing appointment at 731-676-7284

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208605)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDc06_0bbTrEr900

1713 Fort Hudson Rd., Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful 3BR 2BA home in the county on .75 acres with 2 car garage. The living room is spacious and has an octagon tray ceiling with hardwood flooring. The kitchen has tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space with stainless appliances. The laundry room is separate and conveniently located just off the garage and beside the door leading to the patio to the back yard. The master bedroom has a nice tray ceiling and large walk-in closet as well as an additional closet in the bedroom. This one will go fast!!

For open house information, contact Elaine Slaughter, All-Star Real Estate at 731-285-1224

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208436)

Comments / 0

Dyersburg, TN
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

