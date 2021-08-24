Take a look at these homes for sale in Twentynine Palms

(Twentynine Palms, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Twentynine Palms. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6169 Daisy Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the up and coming "Chocolate Drop" area of 29 Palms. Completely and professionally remodeled with signed permits and no stone left unturned! This Home has a brand new roof including all new roof sheathing, 30 year 130 mph wind resistant, fire resistant, architectural shingle coooool roof! Septic tank and leach field is brand new with certification of such and permitted as well. New dual glazed, low-e, argon filled windows and sliding glass door (energy star rated for socal region), new electrical, upgraded panel and new breakers, plumbing, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, sink and faucet. Brand new G.E. appliances. New bathroom with infinity shower, 3' vanity sink top, Moen faucet and beveled tri-mirrored medicine cabinet. Kohler toilet. Additional 3' vanity, sink, Moen faucet and beveled tri-mirrored medicine cabinet in master bedroom as well. Laundry room has new laundry cabinet, sink and faucet with sprayer and G. E. stack washer and dryer. All new lighting and ceiling fans, flooring, base boards, door knob/levers. Mini splits in each room so you can heat and coooooool each room to you're hearts desire. Lots of closet and linen cabinet space. Garage has brand new 40 gallon water heater, brand new garage door and brand new opener with epoxy floor and shelving. Garage also has huge overhead storage with pull down stair and lighting. Relax in you're back yard with an unobstructed view of the foothills of the Joshua Tree National Monument/Park. Back yard is fenced (5'), with two mature Palo Verdes trees with plenty of shade for your table and chairs, barbecue area, jacuzzi.... whatever! Again with a great unobstructed view of the foothills of Joshua Tree National Park! Entrance to the Monument/Park is less than10 minutes away! Home has empty lots on either side so.... NO NEIGHBORS!!! Don't miss this desert charmer! Complete move in ready. Just turn the key!

84417 Amboy Rd, Twentynine Palms, 92277 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Legal Dog Kennel for Sale in beautiful amazing 5 acres land on the brand new paved road and fenced property with a unique chalet sits on this land boasting of privacy. This amazing listing also offers a legal kennel permit from SB County for breeding 15 dogs can allow up to 30 dogs and pet hotel business for all lucky buyers, investors and dog lovers, details when you call me. Oh did I tell you this property has a private well and septic tank and water filtered through out whole house, where do you hear this in todays market has amazing features and opportunity which is golden 5 acres lot, fully furnished home and extra storage room can be converted into casita for guess living and the most important thing is a legal dog kennel permit from San Bernardino County. Existing 15 unique and high qualities purebred dogs are offered to you with AKC certificate and legal kennel permit, all furniture and appliances are included. Drive by only do not disturb owner, all buyers need to make appt 48 hours and Qualified buyers must send proof of eligibility for purchase.

72616 Two Mile Road, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home is the ultimate 29 Palms entertainer’s dream home! This three bedroom, two bath, pool home is situated on just over 6 acres of land in the Chocolate Drop area of 29 palms. You are greeted with an extra long driveway that draws you into the home. The home itself is set back on the property to give you added privacy and backs up to the most unbelievable and unobstructed views of the mountains. The covered front patio is fenced in and gated, what a great location to take in the morning sunrises. The living room has the most stunning vaulted ceilings with wood plank accents and is open to the sunroom with large windows so you can take in the panoramic views to the north and back yard. The kitchen has a great peninsula island with room for bar seating, tile back splash, ample lighting and cabinets. The spacious dining room also features beautiful wood planking on the ceiling similar to the living room and has oversized sliding glass doors that allows access to the covered front patio. The windows and doors are high-end double paned Marvin Integrity and the home has dual cooling (AC & Evaporative Cooling). Not to mention the alarm system, finished garage AND the roof has a lifetime warranty. The guest bathroom is a great mix of modern and traditional with its very sleek single sink vanity and a tiled walk in shower. The primary bedroom has a panoramic window that faces the north letting in plenty of natural light, features ceiling fans and a private bathroom to drool over! The spacious primary bathroom has incredible cabinet space, a dual sink vanity and a large walk on shower. The backyard has a large in ground pool area with an extra large pergola equipped with power for your ceiling fans to keep you cool on the hot desert days! This house can be sold fully furnished also! Come take a look & fall in love.

6554 Indian Cove Road, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Here's the deal; a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great neighborhood to raise a family! Indian cove gets an early cool breeze on summer evenings, and is not far from Copper Mt. College and not too far from shopping in town!

