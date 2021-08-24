Take a look at these homes for sale in Port St Lucie

(Port St Lucie, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Lucie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

614 Se Majestic Terrace, Port Saint Lucie, 34983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home located in Port St Lucie. This meticulous move in ready home is simply a must see. Featuring an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, luxury vinyl floors throughout, updated eat-in kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry, kitchen island with soft close cabinets, range hood and custom backsplash, and so much more. Brand new A/C, added security with cameras and ring doorbell included. The spacious fenced backyard offers a screened in patio, shed for extra storage and plenty of room for a pool.

17 Madrid Lane, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 2 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1979

55 Plus community 2 bedroom 2 bath On The Lake Pet Section Great condition move in ready Great location within walking distance to Pool, Clubhouse and Golfing. Spanish Lakes One. CALL Spanish Lakes 772-878-2575 For Park Approval. Call Spanish Lakes 772-878-5513 for questions about Land Lease. $713 per month

6855 Sw Gator Trail, Palm City, 34990 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,313 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Rare opportunity with so many options! The main house was completed in 2016 and is complete with all the modern upgrades a discriminating buyer is looking for in todays market. Icynene insulation in the attic and full concrete block construction with impact glass windows provides you with the peace of mind that your home will be strong and well insulated! Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms including a separate guest apartment with full kitchen, sitting room, and office. Main house includes a full office, mud room, large pantry and open floor plan. So many upgrades. This nearly nine acre property includes a separate 2,400 square foot outbuilding currently being used to build and maintain air boats. The building has two 240 volt circuits, four 12x12 roll up doors and is constructed of red iron and metal. There is also an open storage building, four stall barn with tack room. Zoning allows for an additional home to be constructed on site. Existing pool needs renovation.

258 Ocean Bay Drive, Jensen Beach, 34957 3 Beds 4 Baths | $629,000 | Condominium | 2,682 Square Feet | Built in 2006

3 story townhouse with private elevator, nice ocean views and private beach access. Cocoplum model provides 2579sf of living space. Interior finishes include 10' ceilings, impact resistant doors and windows, stainless steel appliances, granite tops and wood floors. 3 bedroom plus den, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Ocean bay is a gated community of 78 homes with clubhouse, fitness, heated pool, hot tub and private beach access. Developer contract to be used. Purchase price subject to 1.5% developer fee.

