Take a look at these homes on the Salinas market now

(Salinas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salinas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

19448 Mallory Canyon Rd, Salinas, 93907 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,563 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Feels Just like home in this freshly remodeled bright and cheery ranch style property on 2.5 acres. Enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains including Fremont peak! Large windows span the entire front of the house to soak in all the joy from outside and take-in the long range views . Flexible lot with large pasture below could be used for horses or an ADU with counties approval. Large fenced back yard with built In BBQ,low maintenance landscaping in front and back yards,Separate garden area and spacious separate side yard as well. The House is Turn-Key with ; New windows, Paint, Flooring, Interior doors, Garage doors, Remodeled bathrooms , Refreshed Kitchen, Landscaping and refurbished raised garden beds. Enjoy the central location and the micro climate that Prunedale has to offer. This one is truly unique offering lots of privacy and opportunity !

16230 E Garrison, East Garrison, 93933 3 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Townhouse | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Shows like a model home! Standing on a prime corner location is this spacious, energy efficient, 3 bed + Loft / 3 Bath Essex Townhome to include luxury tile plank flooring, ample storage, upstairs laundry room, attached two car garage, PLUS a large loft - 4th room! Showcasing a granite, open-concept kitchen to include stainless steel appliances and a gas range. You'll LOVE the newly installed custom plantation shutters throughout - a 10k value! A quiet wifi 2 car garage door, electric vehicle charger prep, tank-less water heater, and water softener are a few of the distinguished features of the home. Just steps to barbecues, playgrounds, and more! Explore one of the five parks, courts and dog parks East Garrison has to offer or miles of trails in neighboring Ford Ord. Community events are enjoyed by the residents. All this could be yours while living just minutes from the beach at an affordable price! Hurry, this won't last long!

6020 Sherry Lee Ln, Salinas, 93907 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,612 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Picturesque home in gated subdivision has been very well maintained and tastefully updated. It offers 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, office/den that make the perfect work from home space, formal dining room, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, large family room with French doors to the beautiful backyard. Enjoy the outdoor entertaining area that features a built-in BBQ pit. This home has a freshly painted interior and exterior. The large driveway and lovely patio were redone only six years ago. Stunning landscaping and serene views from every location.

1194 Trinity Ave, Seaside, 93955 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,500 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This desirable corner unit is the perfect starter home or potential income property. Newly refreshed to include all new laminate flooring and neutral tone carpeting, this beautiful two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms, living room, dining area, and a kitchen with an oversized window. The main floor boasts 2 sets of glass sliding doors that make the space warm and bright. The hardscaped back patio is fully fenced, low maintenance, and has a separate storage structure. Centrally located near shopping, the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail, and just minutes to the beach. Schedule your tour today!

