Marion, IL

Check out these homes on the Marion market now

Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JijZj_0bbTrAKF00

702 Savannah Avenue, Herrin, 62948

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly constructed house conveniently located in Herrin, IL. Accessible to the Hospital, grocery store or schools in 5-6 minutes in Ralph Wallace subdivision. Nice 3 bedroom 2 full bath house with vaulted ceiling. Modern and open kitchen with high grade cabinetry with an island also serve as eat-in breakfast area. All granite countertop with deep stainless sink. This is a rare find in this price range. Large open kitchen interacts with family room to provide a comfortable atmosphere. Nice Master bedroom with sizable walking closet and tub & shower. To additional bedrooms with shared full bathroom will grow with your family.

For open house information, contact SEBASTIAN CHOU, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Wfps_0bbTrAKF00

209 S Jefferson Street, West Frankfort, 62896

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Seller request Masks to be worn during showing. Please make sure cat stays inside. Solid home, Corner lot, Nice sized rooms, Newly updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Sun Room! New Attic pull-down Stairs,12x12 Shed, Handicap Access at 3 Doors. All widows Double Payne . Fire place, Roof Approx 2010 Per Seller's notes.

For open house information, contact LORA MELLOTT-GREATHOUSE, COLDWELL BANKER ASSOCIATED at 618-242-8383

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4jDZ_0bbTrAKF00

601 S Brown Street, West Frankfort, 62896

3 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1912

3 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Outside you have a large yard, front porch and a back deck. Inside, the rooms are all very large. This home was recently used as a rental, so it would be a great investment opportunity or be a good starter home.

For open house information, contact JAMIE TUCKER, HOMEFINDERS REALTY at 618-439-2121

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak9YA_0bbTrAKF00

910 Prairie Street, Marion, 62959

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath Fleetwood home located on a large corner lot with front and back porches. Amazing true built garage and extra concrete for parking and space for an RV. MOVE IN READY

For open house information, contact BETH WILSON, PAUL WILSON REALTY at 618-997-1371

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

