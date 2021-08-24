House-hunt Jacksonville: What’s on the market

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Jacksonville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

110 Church Street, Murrayville, 62668 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has 2 bedrooms down, with potential of 2 more upstairs. This home features an updated furnace and central air and other updates. All the appliances stay with laundry on the main level. The large back yard is great for entertaining ,with a multi teared deck . Huge 2 car garage with room to park your boat , that is also cooled and has a finished room. There is much potential in this home.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

902 Hackett Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard. 2 car garage with one garage door opener. Large deck. Home features large kitchen. Selling as is. Broker owned.

For open house information, contact Lori Skerston, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

501 Wyatt Avenue, Franklin, 62638 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are a first-time home buyer, looking to downsize, or wanting to expand your investment portfolio with a rental or flip- this home has great potential while also being move in ready. Hardwood floors throughout the home are in good shape. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and the attached one car garage opens to a spacious mudroom/main floor laundry room. The basement is a great open space for storage and potential for finishing to add more livable sq ft to your home. This home sits on a very large lot which gives you so much room for expansion, and when it comes time for July 4th- you will have one of the best seats in town to watch the Franklin Fourth Fireworks! The backyard also features a large shed which is great for storage so that you can keep your garage clear and ready to pull your car in. Come see this home and let your creativity run wild!

For open house information, contact Constance Heskett, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

915 Doolin Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Two bedroom home. Many updates from roof to electrical, plumbing ,siding. Mud room was also added where laundry is located.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151