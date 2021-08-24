CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Check out these townhomes for sale in Eugene

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 15 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) If you’re on the market for a home in Eugene, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcGCp_0bbTr8e200

3553 Westleigh St, Eugene, 97405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Townhouse | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautifully updated townhome first time on market only one owner. Well lit with skylights and large windows, gorgeous bamboo and tile flooring. Newer appliances and updates throughout the home. Must see to fully appreciate. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Daniel Hallock, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21315042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CceIt_0bbTr8e200

3422 Rockcress Rd, Eugene, 97403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $394,910 | Townhouse | 1,527 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction in the East Mountain Community of Southeast Eugene Taxes TBH. Photos are of pre-existing home, Amazing Two story-Craftsman style Townhome with an open concept great-room. Home offers 3 bedrooms. Kitchen island, Other features include: 2 car garage, front yard landscaping with irrigation.

For open house information, contact Joseph Rose, Real Estate Performance Group at 503-837-7653

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21479986)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
192
Followers
446
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Real Estate
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Eugene, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Housing Market#Hoa#Hybrid Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Biden's six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech

President Biden's six-prong plan to fight COVID-19 will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told Fox News Thursday. The White House has teased all week that the president will detail his six-prong plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases rise in many parts of the country because of the more contagious delta variant. Those prongs will be vaccine requirements; booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; economic recovery; and improving patient care.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy