Check out these townhomes for sale in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) If you’re on the market for a home in Eugene, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

3553 Westleigh St, Eugene, 97405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Townhouse | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautifully updated townhome first time on market only one owner. Well lit with skylights and large windows, gorgeous bamboo and tile flooring. Newer appliances and updates throughout the home. Must see to fully appreciate. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Daniel Hallock, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

3422 Rockcress Rd, Eugene, 97403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $394,910 | Townhouse | 1,527 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction in the East Mountain Community of Southeast Eugene Taxes TBH. Photos are of pre-existing home, Amazing Two story-Craftsman style Townhome with an open concept great-room. Home offers 3 bedrooms. Kitchen island, Other features include: 2 car garage, front yard landscaping with irrigation.

For open house information, contact Joseph Rose, Real Estate Performance Group at 503-837-7653