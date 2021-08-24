Homes for sale in Lucedale: New listings

(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lucedale area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Lucedale-curious, take a look at these listings today:

187 Barton-Agricola Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $126,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 2010

CHARMING fixer upper on a GORGEOUS lot. Home features Split Brick Floors, Stainless Appliances, Large Utility Room, a HUGE front porch, a POOL on a fully fenced lot with MATURE Magnolia Trees and a shed. SOLD AS-IS , SELLER WILL MAKE NO REPAIRS, NO GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES. MUST BE CASH OR CONVENTIONAL LOAN ONLY.

7565 Wilmer Georgetown, Wilmer, 36587 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1987

USDA APPROVED! This is such a nice little house! Perfect for a starter home or if you are downsizing. Move right in. It has all new paint on the walls, ceilings, doors, trim, cabinets and vanities. New flooring throughout. New hardware on the cabinets, doors and vanities. New lighting. New exterior doors. New roof last year. New landscaping. The windows were replaced within the past 5 years. It sits on a large lot. The backyard is fenced. There is a storage building out back and also a detached carport. Check it out today!

10030 Jim Tom, Wilmer, 36587 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to 10030 Jim Tom Circle North. Nice large fenced back yard. Could be a great rental opportunity. Call your favorite Realtor today for a personal tour. Subject to the Alabama One Year Right of Redemption.

5224-A Highway 613, Lucedale, 39452 1 Bed 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this Open Studio Home in the heart of Agricola. The location can not be beat. The home is an all open floor plan with One & 1/2 bath. The porch reaches the entire width of the home and is great for relaxing. Bedroom is open floor plan with living and dining. Perfect for starting out or downsizing. Acreage is .37 Acres. Do Not Let this one Get away!

