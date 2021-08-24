These condos are for sale in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Ocala or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.



574 Bahia Circle, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Condominium | 764 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Investor Alert! Tenant in place until May 31st 2022. Great location in the Fairways of Silver Spring Shores! All age community. Unit is located on the first floor and features a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom that is all tile flooring. Living room and dining room combo. Screened porch with storage closet. Call now for more info!

1547 Ne 2Nd Street, Ocala, 34470 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Condominium | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Back on the market! Have you been looking for something affordable and close to downtown Ocala, look no more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and is fully tiled. The living room and the master bedroom open up to the large balcony. You have indoor laundry in the unit. Community offers a beautiful pool and Pavilion. HOA fee is very reasonable at $235 monthly. Why pay rent when you can own!!! Make an appointment today to view this beautiful condo.

3831 Ne 19Th Street Circle, Ocala, 34470 2 Beds 3 Baths | $182,400 | Condominium | 1,339 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Settled in the quaint neighborhood of Village North, is this VERY Well kept 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. The Skylights bring in tons natural light, that cascades up the vaulted ceilings onto the second floor. Have plenty of guests over and enjoy the spacious living room and sitting area. Your guests can eat in the kitchen, at the Breakfast bar or at the dining room table. The Dining room area is right off the kitchen, where the Buffet style bar is. The Master bedroom is a generous size; it has a walk-in closet, private bathroom and stand-in shower. On the second floor, you will find the second bedroom that has a Walk-in closet and also Full Bathroom with a tub and shower. Gather your friends and family outside in the large screened-in porch! Or better yet, bring them right outside your back door to the Pool, which has an outdoor kitchen, lounge chairs, activities and more! This property has an HOA of $130.00 a Mth.

7831 Midway Drive, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,999 | Condominium | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Rare opportunity to purchase a remodeled "MASTER UNIT"!! No one above or below you! EXCELLENT SHAPE!! Current tenant is on a month to month lease..

