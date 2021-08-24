An epidemic in a pandemic: Pinellas County sees increased number of overdoses

Overdose deaths have spiked during the pandemic. According to data from the Pinellas County Opioid Task Force , more than one person in the county dies every 26 hours from an opioid-related overdose.

"There was a point down here and I was overdosing, and it was quite a bit. I don't want to put a number on it, but it was a lot. I'm very lucky, it's a miracle that I'm sitting here today," Brett Mehaffey said.

Mehaffey lives and works as the house manager at the Sober Living House. He is currently in recovery. Just a few weeks ago, he celebrated six months of sobriety. However, his journey to recovery was not easy.

"I got a DUI shortly after high school, which didn't stop anything. If anything, it got worse," Mehaffey explained. "The drinking was still there, but the opiates slowly started to overcome everything else in my life to where it started affecting jobs, it started affecting relationships with family, and it really started affecting the way I felt as a person."

Compared to the national average, 2018 research from the National Institute on Drug Abuse has shown Florida providers were more likely to write opioid prescriptions. Men in Florida were more than twice as likely to die of an overdose than women. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is making things more complicated.

"When you're looking at overdoses, those are people that are not coming back," John Templeton Jr. said. He's the President of Footprints Beachside Recovery , the organization that runs the Sober Living House where Mehaffey lives.

"When the pandemic first started, our experience was we had people that planned to come to treatment, and some people left, they went back home. There was so much uncertainty and unknown, and the people that planned to come, didn't come."

In a report from the Florida Department of Health, overdose deaths were up nearly 50 percent in 2020 since the same time in 2019 . There were more than 3,600 deaths from March to August 2020. That is about 19 people overdosing and dying in Florida every day.

"All those positive outlets, the gym, their social circle, they were completely cut off. People are now isolated, afraid if they'll ever have a job. For an alcoholic or an addict, any day you don't use is a miracle, so when you add that stuff on, I don't condone it, but I can understand how that would lead people to pick up that drug of choice again," Templeton explained.

Mehaffey works with other people going through recovery, and he saw the effects of the pandemic on the guys he lives with.

"I'd say we had two or three guys here throughout the virus, late March into April, they relapsed. It would start with they lost their job, and when they're sitting around with idle hands, it's just a matter of time," Mehaffey explained.

Mehaffey says he's been through a lot in his life and knows what these guys are going through. Some events in his life have caused him to relapse.

"I got a phone call from my youngest brother, and our parents had been killed. Our mom and step-dad had been killed in a motorcycle accident. Alcohol was involved, in both parties, I should say. Within 10 or 15 minutes, I had relapsed from getting that phone call," Mehaffey said.

"I wasn't in a spot with my life or my sobriety where I was able to deal with those kinds of things without using drugs or alcohol," He continued. "At this point, there was no alcohol, it was strictly opiates. It was Percocet, then it was strictly heroin, then it was strictly fentanyl. I'd say 90 or 95% of the time I wouldn't know it was fentanyl."

Florida's 2019 annual drug report shows the drugs that caused the most deaths were fentanyl, cocaine, and benzodiazepines. Deaths caused by fentanyl in 2019 increased by 38 percent compared to 2018.

Now, treatment centers are seeing these powerful substances more frequently.

"We've seen an increase where clients are testing positive for fentanyl. They didn't report in their admission criteria that they had ever used fentanyl. What we're seeing is people that think they're just abusing a Xanax, which is a different classification, are getting fentanyl," Templeton explained.

EMS services also saw a spike in opioid calls. Between October 2019 and September 2020, Pinellas County EMS and Fire made more than 6,500 transports in suspected overdose cases. That's about 1,500 more than the previous fiscal year. They're transporting people at an alarming rate again this year with nearly 6,000 transports so far.

Seeing more overdoses every day has people like Mehaffey worried for the younger generation.

"I'm 32-years-old now. If I would have really got honest with myself and others and decided to go this way in life when I was younger, I would have saved myself a lot of problems and been able to really make a lot of memories with family and friends. Instead, drugs and alcohol came away those," Mehaffey said.

Complete data on overdoses during 2020 and 2021 is still unclear. We could be waiting a couple of years, as the latest CDC data is from 2018 and 2019, however preliminary numbers don't look good.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, you can find a list of resources below: