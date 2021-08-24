These condos are for sale in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Augusta condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

106 The Bunkers, Aiken, 29803 2 Beds 3 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 1975

106 the bunkers

For open house information, contact Theresa Terri Morris, Coldwell Banker Realty at 803-648-7851

209 Harvest Lane, Aiken, 29803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Condominium | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Pin Oak Farm's final phase. Great location on south side of Aiken. Palmetto plan offers single-story living (2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen, dining, den, family rm, laundry down) AND a bonus room w/large walk-in closet and half bath upstairs, PLUS walk-out attic stor. Home has tons of storage and upgrades galore! Wood and tile floors downstairs, crown molding, chair rail, fireplace w/gas logs, ultra-efficient MinkaAire ceiling fans, and large 2-car garage w/separ storage room. White cabinets throughout w/rollouts and soft-close doors and drawers. Kitchen has Corian counters, tiled backsplash, LED undercabinet lighting, and Whirlpool appliances w/extend warr. Tankless water heater by Rinnai. Enjoy your leisure with no exterior maintenance on your calendar since the HOA takes care of all outside building AND lawn maint., bldg. insur, termite, pest control, club house, fitness room, and pool. Don't miss this one—it's only one year old and it's a gem. Avail Sept-Nov timeframe.

For open house information, contact Randal Longo, I Save Realty at 843-737-6347

2068 Walton Way, Augusta, 30904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Condominium | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Gorgeous 2nd floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo located in Historic Summerville! Downtown Augusta's 1921 George Walton Condominium Building is elegant & exquisitely maintained. Choose Elevator or beautifully carpeted staircase for access to 2nd floor. Original hardwood floors throughout & pristine ceramic tile in bathrooms. No shortage of natural light from oversized windows throughout each equipped with plantation shutters. Storage closets galore. Office/Sunroom located off of 2nd bedroom. Quaint kitchen & spacious eat in kitchen w/ nearly-panoramic views. Building Amenities include Fitness Center, On-site Laundry, Elevator, Entry-door Security, Storage Unit, Fitness Center, Courtyard/Garden, Assigned Parking (closest to front door) Monthly HOA fee includes water, sewer, garbage pick up, and pest/termite control. History & Convenience! Located central to Augusta University Hospital, Augusta National, Downtown entertainment, & Local Restaurants.

For open house information, contact ISILA JIMENEZ, EXP REALTY, LLC at 404-281-6350

2549 Walton Way, Augusta, 30904 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Condominium | 689 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Charming Historic Summerville Condominium across the street from Augusta University Summerville Campus and 2.5 miles away from Augusta University Medical Campus. The condo features 9 foot ceilings with heavy crown molding throughout the property. New HVAC and Water Heater. Beautifully Decorated with Red Oak hard wood floors throughout and white ceramic tile in the bathroom. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook has Marble tile counter tops, dishwasher with garbage disposal, built in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, stainless steel smooth range top oven. Large windows in the living room and master bedroom letting in plenty of natural sunlight that includes faux wood blinds. Laundry room has white stackable washer and dryer. Bathroom features large ceramic pedestal sink, white ceramic tile and new light fixtures.

For open house information, contact GLENN CANNON, Augusta Realty Company at 706-738-7653