Check out these houses for sale in Oxnard

(OXNARD, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Oxnard listings:

4420 Chesapeake Drive, Oxnard, 93035 3 Beds 6 Baths | $2,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,161 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Unobstructed water views & across sand dunes to the islands the southern exposure is ideal. Love the harbor & beach breezes. Steps off your terrace is your 60ft boat slip for your yacht, fishing boat, & paddle toys. This luxury home is custom ground-up rebuilt over two years by artisans finished in 2009. Spectacular 3-Bedroom en-suite, 6 bath home has an amazing ELEVATOR & circular staircase. Kitchen & bar seats 20+ & chef's delight with bespoke cabinetry, hand-carved teak accents, 48'' gas Wolf cooktop, 2 ovens, 2 refrigerators, walk in pantry & laundry. Whole house warm floors, soft water system and drinking water purification. 2 air conditioners. 2 offices & built-in storage. Custom ceilings of hand applied silverleaf, silk, sisal, & custom carved teak. Enjoy Master Suite sunset views. Extensive use of natural stone in & out, one-of-a-kind custom glass windows. The most beautiful, custom harbor-front home you've ever seen'' is just south of Santa Barbara & 1 hour north of Malibu.

For open house information, contact Fred Evans, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500

139 East Carmel Green, Port Hueneme, 93041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Let this lovely, quiet INSIDE END unit become your new home! Clean and move-in ready, this Galitea Unit offers upgraded gourmet kitchen, with new white shaker cabinets to include pull-out spice rack and designated pantry, beautiful granite countertops, new sink and stylish faucet, built-in microwave over stove, dishwasher, luxury waterproof vinyl flooring and a bright, cheery breakfast nook. Create an atmosphere with the gas fireplace in the den for cozy winter evenings, a skylight that lets in extra light in the dining/living room! Spread out with spacious amenities both inside and out: large brick patio for entertaining family and friends, with room for lush, tropical or vegetable garden, sweet covered front porch tucked behind hedges for privacy, main bedroom and bath with abundant storage separate entrance leading to your guest suite or office space, 2 car garage, and bonus room with laundry and ample space for crafts/hobbies! Incomparable 55 + Community offers heated pool nd spa, golf course, pet friendly walking and as many activities offered as you can hope for! Visit beautiful nearby beaches, gather strawberries at one of the many famous strawberry farms, and head over to the ever popular farmers market for fresh produce and fish. Add to these fantastic bones your own personal touches, make this lovingly cared for unit be your new residence!

For open house information, contact Cindy O'Brien, RE/MAX Gold Coast-Beach Marina Office at 805-382-9441

673 Calle Del Norte, Camarillo, 93010 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,234 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home to 673 Calle Del Norte in the prestigious Las Posas Estates in Camarillo. This property offers a one of a kind location... nestled between 3 different golf holes on Las Posas Country Club, and also offering ocean views on a clear day. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home has over 3200 square feet of living space on an over 27,000 square foot lot. The lot is uniquely situated in between holes 14, 15 and 17 of Las Posas and offers privacy and a location not to be missed. Come see for yourself and make 673 Calle Del Norte your home today!

For open house information, contact Christopher M Foley, Realty ONE Group Summit at 805-978-5764

117 Kenneth Street, Camarillo, 93010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Showings begin Thursday 7/29 for this Old Town Camarillo Charmer. 1499 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, bonus family room is 3rd bedroom. Original oak hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and newer laminate flooring in main rooms. Large dining area. Spacious living room with brick fireplace opens up to covered back patio area and beautiful back yard with mature shrubs and plenty of garden and space for outdoor Ventura County living. On a quiet street within walking distance to Old Town Camarillo, Ventura Blvd shopping, restaurants and coffee shops. House will be SOLD IN AS IS condition. Open House July 31 and Aug 1 Sat & Sun 1-4pm.

For open house information, contact Wendy L White, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-484-1600