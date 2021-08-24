Condo-hunt Evansville: See what’s on the market now

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Evansville or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

6608 Newburgh Roads, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 2 Baths | $178,500 | Condominium | 1,869 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Unbelievably well kept, this GROUND LEVEL condo in La Charmant has been updated and has so much to offer. Upon walking in, you'll notice GORGEOUS FIREPLACE which extends from one side of the room to another, HIGHGRADE ENGINEERED FLOORING, BEAUTIFUL NEW MATCHING APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, and NEW CUSTOM BACKSPLASH. ALL the ROOMS are LARGE...the living room, dining room, family room with a WET BAR which is perfect for entertaining along with an abundance of cabinets and counter top to place a buffet when entertaining, make this condo so spacious! The bedrooms are each equipped w/large walk in closets with the owners en suite, having TWO WALK IN CLOSETS. STORAGE GALORE throughout this condo is an added luxury and the laundry room is equipped with a huge pantry and shelving. Go through the FRENCH DOORS from the living room onto the PRIVATE COVERED PATIO overlooking the park like setting perfect for relaxing. This condo with 2 covered parking spaces includes all the amenities of La Charmant Condos...24 hours access to the club house, indoor swimming pool, a his and her sauna, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball court and much more.

2915 Washington Avenue, Evansville, 47714 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Condominium | 1,042 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is conveniently located near shopping, hospitals and schools. This is an end unit and on the main level. There is a private patio area for your enjoyment. The galley eat in kitchen has quite a lot of storage. There is also a dining room area for your entertaining. The nice size living room is quite spacious. You will enjoy the large bedrooms and large closets. There is a laundry room also. There is a swimming pool for your summer entertainment. This condo community is pet friendly, and investor friendly. The seller is providing a home warranty for the buyer at a cost of $529.00 with 2-10 Home Warranty. The HOA fees include cable, trash, water, sewer, management of the property and insurance on the owner percentage interest. You will have a designated parking space in front of the unit.

300 Main Street, Evansville, 47708 3 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Condominium | 2,349 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Luxury condo located in a vibrant urban setting! This totally renovated 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath top floor corner unit with private elevator is your means to carefree living with great views of downtown Evansville and the Ohio River, and access to outdoor space. The new downtown scene is part of your neighborhood where events at the riverfront, Ford Center, The Victory Theatre, and ONB Events Plaza, along with the many choices of dining and coffee houses and Central Library are all a part of your experience. The condo is perfect for entertaining right down to the beverage center with wine cooler, and has a big open feel with high ceilings, pendant lighting, crown molding, windows for natural light and fresh air, a private balcony, plus the brick wall in combination with the new luxury vinyl floor throughout gives the unit its character. A special feature of this unit is the private elevator that transports you right from your reserved 2.5 parking spaces. Everything has been updated including the 50 gallon State water heater, the Carrier Infiniti heat pump system, and Champion windows with lifetime guarantee. Enjoy a kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including the newly replaced refrigerator in 2019, custom cabinetry, a tile backsplash, and island; the dishwasher and Thermador induction cooktop were also new in 2019. A convenient half bath and pantry closet are located right off the kitchen. The bedroom en-suite features and a spacious bath with large walk-in tile shower, double vanity with granite top plus a makeup vanity, and walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms and a shared bath with walk-in tiled shower complete the floor plan, and all bedrooms have walk-in closets with custom organizers. The Laundry Room is large enough for storage and shelving, and has a utility sink. The Meridian is a great community, and offers a well-kept secured building environment, and is professionally managed. This unit comes with additional secured storage in the basement. The Meridian has convenient elevator access and features a rooftop common area with patio furniture and a gas grill, and great river view and view of the downtown skyline. The monthly HOA dues cover water & sewer, trash, building security and maintenance. Pets are allowed with some restrictions.

1100 Erie Avenue, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Condominium | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Carefree living awaits in this tastefully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Continental Towers on the east side of Evansville. Located on the 9th floor this end unit condo features many updates and stunning vistas. Upon entering the unit you are welcomed with newly installed luxury vinyl flooring throughout by Mannington Audra Max. Additionally, you will notice custom baseboard and trim, updated and unique lighting fixtures, new windows, new thermostat, updated bathroom fixtures, updated kitchen and more. The closets features lots of organizational shelving and updated doors. Enjoy a quite evening on the teak wood floored private patio with LED lighting and stunning EAST facing views. Additional storage ideally located off the patio. Seller offering a 2-10 Home Buyer Warranty. Nothing to do but move right in!!

