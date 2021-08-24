House-hunt Huntsville: What’s on the market

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Huntsville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Huntsville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2026 Princeton Blvd, Huntsville, 35801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in None

Nested in a well established neighborhood, this home is perfect for anyone who works in the medical district. Enjoy a quick walk to Huntsville Hospital, great dining and nightlife options. You will be invited by a charming porch that sets the tone for this quaint property. This home has a newly renovated kitchen with new countertops and white cabinets which compliment the light gray and wood floors throughout the home. The three bedrooms are a great size and can easily transform into a home office or gym. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large deck and grassy area. Also, there is a storage shed on the back of the property for additional storage. This home is sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Karen Morris, Keller Williams - Huntsville at 256-519-7220

1414 Chandler Road Se, Huntsville, 35801 5 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,991 Square Feet | Built in 1986

A nature lovers paradise w/Breathtaking views, enjoy multi level decks & Lg. picture windows, roast s'mores or explore the woods and your own creek. This beautiful FULLY updated home in a highly sought after neighborhood between downtown Huntsville & Jones Valley. Gourmet kitchen w/lg quartzite island, lots of storage & brand new stainless appliances incl. fridge. Dreamy owners retreat w/vaulted ceilings, balcony, en suite w/dual vanity & soaking tub, 3 lg closets. This home has Lg living, family & Rec rooms. All new bathrooms, flooring, lighting & paint throughout, new roof & driveway. A tornado/safe room & extended garage complete this move in ready home. 1 year warranty incl. w/purchase.

For open house information, contact Bernie Tomkies Engel & Volkers Huntsville

3 Ledge View Drive Se, Huntsville, 35802 8 Beds 11 Baths | $2,999,500 | Single Family Residence | 14,102 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Rare opportunity to own an Estate home atop The Ledges gated community, on hole #12 with breathtaking views from multiple verandas. Entering this Neoclassical Southern Charmer, you're greeted with luxury throughout with only the best quality elements, from the impressive Schonbek Swarovski Crystal chandeliers, custom millwork, stately columns & more. Designed for entertaining: TWO chef's kitchens with multiple Sub-Zero, Wolf appliances; and multiple wet bars in theater room, game room, billiards room, and ballroom. Master suites on each floor, including an entire home suite downstairs. Bonus rooms: yoga studio, safe room, abundant storage. Elevator accessibility. Tour of Clubhouse available.

For open house information, contact Angie Kloote Engel & Volkers Huntsville

212 Sw Skehan Street, Huntsville, 35824 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gorgeous Full Brick, Ranch Style with Open Floor Plan in Cambridge Subdivision, built by Mungo Homes. Home includes 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, covered front porch and large foyer with drop zone. This beautiful home also includes an eat-in kitchen with an island, walkin in pantry and separate laundry room with folding table. Enjoy the gas fireplace in living room and bonus area, Bluetooth, Kitchen Speakers. Other features are screened in back porch with ceiling fan, extra patio space and fenced in backyard. Washer and Dryer convey at no value

For open house information, contact Julie Osborn Engel & Volkers Huntsville