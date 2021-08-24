Top homes for sale in Fort Myers

(Fort Myers, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Myers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1920 Wanda Ave N, Lehigh Acres, 33971 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Don't miss the opportunity to own this Beautiful modern home , oversize lot, three spacious bedrooms with two bath, Very efficient floor plan title though! Enjoy the Big backyard with room to build a swimming pool. Located in a quiet and lovely neighborhood ,close to High School, Middle School and Elementary School, Library, Shopping center 2 minutes to Lee Blvd. perfect for families. Welcome to schedule a showing!!!

2655 Amber Lake Dr, Cape Coral, 33909 5 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,128 Square Feet | Built in 2007

MUST SEE WATER FRONT HOME!! This Large home is located in one of Cape Corals desired communities with fantastic lake views. This beautiful home features 5 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths The main floor bedroom can be used as a home office/guest room with a Pool Bath. Formal Living Room and Dining Room with the Family Room adjourning the Stunning Kitchen with Granite Island with plenty of space for the whole family! Upstairs offers 2 Bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill Bathroom & an additional 1 Bedroom with it's own Bathroom. Master suite is a huge relaxing retreat with his and her walk in closets, spacious bathroom with tub. 3+ Car Garage with new hot water tank and reverse osmosis with water softener through out the home. Large screened Lanai with plenty of room for a pool. All this in the Amazing Coral Lakes Community with plenty of amenities: Basketball Court, Soft Ball Field, Tennis, Pickle-ball, pool, clubhouse, Card Room and a Fitness Center. Plus all your lawn maintenance is included in your LOW Quarterly HOA Fees. Beautiful large home at a great value.

1751 Castaway St, North Fort Myers, 33917 3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1965

INTERSECTING CANAL! 250 FEET OF WATERVIEWS! Sail Boat Access minutes from River and acreage, you wont find another one like it. SO MUCH ROOM for either a resort style pool, pool home, breeze-way/mother-in-law-suite, RV garage, the possibilities are endless This beautiful Florida home comes with 1800 sqft 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Gorgeous remodeled white kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, crown molding, impact windows, white plantation shutters, ceiling fans, porcelain tile in the bedrooms. Outdoor Living at its finest with views for days! Peaceful pond to relax your nights or simply cozy up in your large covered Florida room and extra dining for entertaining. Build your own Dock/Tiki hut. Exterior features a pergola, decorative landscaping, lush tropical vegetation. Best kept secret in SW FL Yacht Club Colony, voluntary $150.00/annual for private boat ramp and more. Minutes from Downtown Fort Myers, Close to 75, Furnishings are negotiable. Assessments Paid!

8107 Breton Cir, Fort Myers, 33912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This beautiful Cross Creek Estates home located in gated community has 2 bedrooms (split floor plan), den, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, plus a large, screened lanai overlooking paver patio and tropical landscaping including flowering trees, bushes, and citrus trees. Multiple sliders and windows allow sunlight inside and views of the beautiful landscaping. Tall, vaulted ceilings give an open airy feeling. Eat-in kitchen has newer appliances. Roof was replaced in 2015 and is insulated, resulting in great cost savings. AC, water heater, carpeting replaced in 2017. Low HOA fees of $1430 annually provides amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, bocce ball court, fitness and steam room, racquet ball, basketball, pickle ball, and dog park. Cross Creek Estates is located in a prime location, close to popular shopping centers, Whole Foods, Publix, Fresh Market, Costco, and many restaurants. Close to the Twins and Red Sox spring training, RSW airport, beaches, and medical centers. Just a short drive to Ft Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva Islands, and close to I-75. Special lake refurbishing assessment is $650, (one-time fee) and is payable by 11/1/21.

