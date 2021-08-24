On the hunt for a home in Sarasota? These houses are on the market

(Sarasota, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sarasota will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2680 17Th Street, Sarasota, 34234 5 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1954

0.42 acres with two attached homes. Room to expand and park vehicles and equipment. Great location. In opportunity zone that has tax benefits and special financing opportunities.

For open house information, contact Gary Turner, KELLER WILLIAMS ON THE WATER at 941-803-7522

320 Soliera St, Venice, 34275 2 Beds 2 Baths | $413,340 | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in None

One of our most sought-after one-story home designs, the Clifton optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen that overlooks the spacious great room and dining area. A set of sliding glass doors allow ample lighting into the living area and lead our to a paved, covered lanai. The well-appointed kitchen has a convenient, walk-in corner pantry and provides ample cabinet and counter space. The primary bedroom, located at the back of the house for privacy, has an en suite bathroom with double vanity and two large walk-in closet providing substantial space for storage. A guest bedroom and flex space are located opposite the primary bedroom at the at the front. The flex space can be utilized as an office or cozy den. For families in need more space, there is an option to convert the flex space into a third bedroom.

For open house information, contact Toscana Isles Sales Center D.R. Horton - S.Florida - West Coast

1904 Rain Forest Trail, Sarasota, 34240 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,693 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is one of those spectacular CUSTOM BUILT homes that only comes on the market once in while! Sought~after Sylvan Lea is known for its giant oaks that have formed a canopied neighborhood of fine homes & friendly neighbors. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath PLUS office, PLUS bonus room will encapture you with its warmth, style, elegance, and just a feeling of a cherished home. The home has been richly finished with 12 ft. ceilings, wide plank Brazilian cherry floors, thick crown moldings, and cased windows. The living spaces are open, well planned, and spacious in size. The foyer is stone and opens to the giant great room ~ perfect for the family to hang out with its warmth of a custom made wood-burning fireplace. The gourmet kitchen will delight with a 6-burner gas cook top, all KitchenAid appliances including a warming drawer and large center island with additional seating that makes it easy to entertain everyone and is the center soul of the home. Off the kitchen is a charming nook with spectacular light, perfect to catch a cup of coffee or sneak off with a book. The formal dining room is elegant with ceiling to floor windows and has a wet bar off to the side. The first floor has a guest bedroom, full bath and adjacent study as well as a coffee station - all behind french doors, so perfect for in-law or guest quarters. A spectacular staircase takes you up to the second floor where you'll be greeted with a bonus room ~ perfect for everyone to do homework or have the PlayStation area. The Master Bedroom is enormous and has 2 custom closets, a luxurious bath with dual sinks, and a jetted spa bath & separate shower design. The additional two upstairs bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath, and one BR even has its own walk-out porch. The backyard features artificial turf and a Travertine Deck surrounding the open pool/spa creating an enchanting private oasis which only adds to the charm and uniqueness of this home. The screened in porch is its own private retreat that overlooks the pool area and creates a second dining area or outdoor living space. The home also features an enormous 2 car garage with tons of extra storage, a propane tank, an entire home generator, and security system. This is one of those must see homes and is in one of Sarasota most beautiful neighborhoods.

For open house information, contact Tony Andrews, ANDREWS & ASSOCIATES REALTY at 941-921-5999

4936 81St Avenue Terrace E, Sarasota, 34243 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Get ready to live a life surrounded by the best that the Suncoast has to offer in this amazingly well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home graced by the shade of majestic oak trees on an almost quarter-acre waterfront lot. Nestled near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the split floor plan of this Florida-style home lives much larger than its 1500+ sq ft thanks to the abundance of windows for natural light, high ceilings, and generous screen-in back porch overlooking the water that is teeming with wildlife in the backyard oasis. County Oaks' exceptionally low community dues provide a swimming pool, tennis court, and reservable clubhouse that are just a short stroll away from the home. What's more, the convenient central Sarasota location means it is just minutes from indulging in the shopping & dining offered in Downtown, St. Armands Circle, University Town Center, and Lakewood Ranch; enriching your mind at the areas magnificent museums & cultural venues; rollicking on the links at multiple local golf courses or paddling across Sarasota Bay; traveling domestically & abroad from SRQ International Airport; and lastly, but certainly not least... lounging in the white sand and clear gulf waters on Anna Maria Island, Lido Key, or the world-famous Siesta Key Beach!

For open house information, contact Alan Macloughlin, FATHOM REALTY FL LLC at 888-455-6040