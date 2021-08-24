House hunt Amarillo: See what’s on the market now

(Amarillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7215 Alpine Ln, Amarillo, 79109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Come Enjoy This Established 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage Home Plus A Bonus Room On A Cul De Sac! AND... an added amenity is the large concrete pad with large roll gate into an enclosed fenced area that includes a carport ( 20 x 18) to store your favorite toys and a 12 x 10 Morgan building. The roof was replaced in 2021. Front door leads to spacious living area w/ brick fireplace making arranging furniture easy. Bonus room makes a great office, den or gaming area. Cheery kitchen has great counterspace for baking. Enjoy family & friends with the dining space in the kitchen. Isolated master retreat has HIs and Her walkin closets w/ dressers, jet tub & shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full hall bath. This one won't last...See it today!!

12260 Equestrian Trl, Amarillo, 79118 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This place is a MUST see! Gorgeous 40X80 Barndominium in River Falls: on ~1.6 acres. Walk into the shop area large enough for cars, toys and an RV. Full bathroom in the shop to clean up after a fun filled day down in the refuge. From the shop step into a DREAM kitchen with leathered granite countertops, custom cabinetry, wet bar and custom butcher block island large enough for your entire family or a night of entertaining. Large main suite and bathroom. Large covered front and back patio. Come check out the gorgeous Texas sunsets!

5810 Bowie St, Amarillo, 79118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This home is located on a cul-de-sac. Step into the inviting living area highlighted with a fireplace. You will be delighted with the open concept with the kitchen, dining, and living area. Isolated master suite, private bath with double sinks and a separate bathtub and shower. The backyard has a covered patio and the manicured lawn front and back is maintained with a sprinkler system. Rear entry double garage.Canyon School District. View documents to view a list of items that have been replaced and maintained per the seller. Sellers are reviewing offers Saturday July 31st at 6:00 p.m.

2104 Noah Ave, Amarillo, 79118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very well maintained home with a cozy backyard and porch for relaxing at the end of the day. Open concept, crown molding and new carpet in the living room. Roof replaced in 2017. Storage shed in back with electrical.

