Lakeland, FL

House hunting in Lakeland? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 7 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Lakeland condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

2037 San Marcos Drive Se, Winter Haven, 33880

2 Beds 2 Baths | $167,500 | Condominium | 967 Square Feet | Built in 1984

2 Bedroom 2 Bath beautiful completely remodeled condo in Park Lake. There is tile floor throughout the entire condo, the kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets, gas stove and dishwasher. The backsplash runs the whole length of the wall. Looking at the second bedroom it is directly across from the full bath and shower that also been updated. When stepping into the dining room and living room you will see a built-in computer desk. Walking in the master bedroom, it does have a large walk in closet and en suite with new vanity and large sink, shower and tub with subway tile. There is a full size washer and dryer in the condo. Also, the condo comes completely furnished, with everything you see. Park Lake is so conveniently located, close to resturants, shopping and a bus stop.

For open house information, contact Joni Reiter, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 863-294-7541

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-P4917017)

125 N Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, 33801

1 Bed 2 Baths | $305,000 | Condominium | 911 Square Feet | Built in 2007

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. If the city life is for you, then you will absolutely love this coveted Loft home located in the heart of downtown Lakeland. Your new dwelling is stylish, elegant and has been wonderfully upgraded with new flooring, paint, countertops, built-ins, ceiling fans, and an added 1/2 bath! Imagine looking out your window and seeing the city skyline, shops, the streets lined with beautiful trees, adventure right outside the door. Pop downstairs and take a walk in the park, then visit your favorite coffee shop, dine in one of the many restaurants or stop into one of the local pubs! If you like shopping, you're in luck. Take a stroll and check out the plentiful locally owned stores. There's so much to enjoy; the Saturday Market, First Friday, Hollis Gardens, Lake Mirror...the options are endless! Lakeland is located between Tampa and Orlando; the Loft has easy access to I-4 which takes you to both!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Pace, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SMART at 863-577-1234

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-L4924483)

3337 Kilmer Drive, Lakeland, 33803

2 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Condominium | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1976

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Condo Located Centrally in Lakeland! This home has so much to offer. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, and center island. Engineered bamboo floorings flows throughout the downstairs living areas. Bedrooms welcome you upstairs with en suite bathrooms in both bedrooms. Double sliding doors lead you out to a fenced and pavered patio area. This community offers a beautiful lakeside walking path, a pool with cabana, and is a convenient distance to shopping, churches, the 3 parks trail, schools, and more!

For open house information, contact Ben Becton, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SMART at 863-577-1234

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-L4924748)

