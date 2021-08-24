House hunting in Santa Rosa? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(SANTA ROSA, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Santa Rosa’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Santa Rosa condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2157 W Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 95403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Condominium | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome to this light filled beautifully maintained townhome. This charming 2bd/2ba 968+/-sf presents light filled living room, immaculate kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Modern full bath with vanity, laundry closet and Two parking spots! Don't miss this great home.

7723 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, 94928 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Well maintained two bedroom and two bathroom end unit in the sought after Rohnert Park Terraces. Perfect for first time buyers and investors. The bright and quiet unit features vaulted ceilings, master bedroom with large walk-in closet and pergo flooring with no neighbors above or below it. The backyard has a fenced patio with storage and a gate to your personal covered parking spot from your patio. Patio opens to green space that is beautifully maintained with grass, bushes and mature trees. HOA includes the common swimming pool, building exterior, roof, water, garbage, grounds maintenance, insurance and management. Excellent location near Sonoma State University, Smart Train, Oliver's Market, parks, public transportation, downtown Cotati and easy access to Highway 101.

799 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, 95401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to this affordable and move in ready 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms PUD in northwest Santa Rosa!! Spacious and bright living room leading to the backyard. Dual pane windows, sliding door, newer roof, newer carpet, plenty of parking in the front. Community pool, playground and BBQ area to enjoy for residents. Close to school, transportation, and shopping area. HOA $175 per month.

2420 Edgewater Drive, Santa Rosa, 95407 2 Beds 1 Bath | $354,000 | Condominium | 846 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Lower level condo in a gated complex. Home sits to the edge of complex backing up to walking trail which runs along side the neighborhood surrounding Pear Blossom Park. Located in the heart of Santa Rosa. Close to walking trails, shopping, restaurants and parks. Low HOA covers Roof, Exterior and Garbage.

