Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

House hunting in Santa Rosa? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Santa Rosa’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Santa Rosa condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9YeQ_0bbTqrwl00

2157 W Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 95403

2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Condominium | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome to this light filled beautifully maintained townhome. This charming 2bd/2ba 968+/-sf presents light filled living room, immaculate kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Modern full bath with vanity, laundry closet and Two parking spots! Don't miss this great home.

For open house information, contact Trish McCall, Keller Williams Realty at 707-978-3500

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321074660)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7n3h_0bbTqrwl00

7723 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, 94928

2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Well maintained two bedroom and two bathroom end unit in the sought after Rohnert Park Terraces. Perfect for first time buyers and investors. The bright and quiet unit features vaulted ceilings, master bedroom with large walk-in closet and pergo flooring with no neighbors above or below it. The backyard has a fenced patio with storage and a gate to your personal covered parking spot from your patio. Patio opens to green space that is beautifully maintained with grass, bushes and mature trees. HOA includes the common swimming pool, building exterior, roof, water, garbage, grounds maintenance, insurance and management. Excellent location near Sonoma State University, Smart Train, Oliver's Market, parks, public transportation, downtown Cotati and easy access to Highway 101.

For open house information, contact Matthew Martinez, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-544-6000

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321053640)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jYXz_0bbTqrwl00

799 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, 95401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to this affordable and move in ready 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms PUD in northwest Santa Rosa!! Spacious and bright living room leading to the backyard. Dual pane windows, sliding door, newer roof, newer carpet, plenty of parking in the front. Community pool, playground and BBQ area to enjoy for residents. Close to school, transportation, and shopping area. HOA $175 per month.

For open house information, contact Judy Chen, Keller Williams Realty at 707-978-3500

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321060084)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tX8dz_0bbTqrwl00

2420 Edgewater Drive, Santa Rosa, 95407

2 Beds 1 Bath | $354,000 | Condominium | 846 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Lower level condo in a gated complex. Home sits to the edge of complex backing up to walking trail which runs along side the neighborhood surrounding Pear Blossom Park. Located in the heart of Santa Rosa. Close to walking trails, shopping, restaurants and parks. Low HOA covers Roof, Exterior and Garbage.

For open house information, contact Mandy Corriea, W Real Estate at 707-636-3800

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321060138)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
262
Followers
427
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Cotati, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Urban Living#Condos#Restaurants#Hoa#Sonoma State University#Smart Train#W Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy