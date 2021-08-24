Owning a home in Providence is within reach with one of these condos

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Providence or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Providence, pulled from our classifieds:

221 Hope Street, Bristol, 02809 2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,015 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to 221 Hope Street nestled on the waterfront in beautiful Bristol, RI! Spectacular location with stunning waterviews! Sundrenched interior features absolutely gorgeous views from the living room and primary bedroom. Layout offers simple one level living with a spacious open concept. This end unit is located on the main floor just steps from the waterfront back entrance of the building. Enjoy the shared cozy back patio and expansive green lawn overlooking the Harbor and sun lit skies. Next door to Union Street beach and short distance to fine restaurants, cafes, shopping and bike path. Make this sweet seaside property your own!

140 Humboldt Avenue, East Side Of Providence, 02906 1 Bed 1 Bath | $262,500 | Condominium | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Delightful sunny Wayland Square condo. This top floor end unit has a great layout, wonderful light and park views. Lovely hardwood floors, updated bathroom and replacement windows. Basement storage area and one car deeded parking. Professionally managed. Prime location: Walk to Wayland Square restaurants and shops and the Blackstone Boulevard walking path. (Owner-occupied taxes: $2,596) Welcome Home!

3524 West Shore Road, Warwick, 02886 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1925

RARE OFFERING! This 1ST floor corner unit in the "Gymnasium" building of the Lockwood Condominium Complex is a must see. 2 bed/2 bath unit is FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT. New windows were installed(2017) with sound proofing. In unit washer/dryer hook- up and central air.

310 Greenwood Avenue, East Providence, 02916 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Step onto the rich hardwood floors of the open concept-designed living room and gourmet kitchen. Vivid recessed lighting marries the two spaces into one dynamic spot for hosting a couples dinner party or a good old-fashioned binge-watch. The kitchen’s granite countertops, shaker cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances add the signature crisp and gleaming accents of modern interiors, while the center island acts as a magnetic hub of activity with bar seating. A convenient laundry is concealed in the closet sitting near the updated half bath. Step into the primary bedroom, which continues the attractive design with natural light directed through windows on two sides. An updated ensuite bath makes this a retreat you’ll look forward to finding at the end of each day. The same pleasing atmosphere is mirrored in the second bedroom, providing excellent accommodations for family or guests. You'll be just steps away from The Rumford Center, featuring the high-rated Seven Stars Bakery, where you can while away afternoons over a latte and delicious food. The home is also close to the Glenlyon Playground, local schools, and hiking and biking along the Ten Mile River Greenway. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy an easy 2-minute drive to both the Agawam Hunt and Wannamoisett Country Clubs. A memorable night out is only minutes away in downtown Providence or on the historic East Side. Reach Boston via the South Attleboro commuter rail station for even more world-class amenities.

