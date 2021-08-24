Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Owning a home in Providence is within reach with one of these condos

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Providence or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Providence, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbkAl_0bbTqq4200

221 Hope Street, Bristol, 02809

2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,015 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to 221 Hope Street nestled on the waterfront in beautiful Bristol, RI! Spectacular location with stunning waterviews! Sundrenched interior features absolutely gorgeous views from the living room and primary bedroom. Layout offers simple one level living with a spacious open concept. This end unit is located on the main floor just steps from the waterfront back entrance of the building. Enjoy the shared cozy back patio and expansive green lawn overlooking the Harbor and sun lit skies. Next door to Union Street beach and short distance to fine restaurants, cafes, shopping and bike path. Make this sweet seaside property your own!

For open house information, contact Tracey Mulvey, RE/MAX River's Edge - Bristol at 401-254-1776

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1291713)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imBt4_0bbTqq4200

140 Humboldt Avenue, East Side Of Providence, 02906

1 Bed 1 Bath | $262,500 | Condominium | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Delightful sunny Wayland Square condo. This top floor end unit has a great layout, wonderful light and park views. Lovely hardwood floors, updated bathroom and replacement windows. Basement storage area and one car deeded parking. Professionally managed. Prime location: Walk to Wayland Square restaurants and shops and the Blackstone Boulevard walking path. (Owner-occupied taxes: $2,596) Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Lise Holst, Mott & Chace Sotheby's Intl. at 401-314-3000

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1286407)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQGwj_0bbTqq4200

3524 West Shore Road, Warwick, 02886

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1925

RARE OFFERING! This 1ST floor corner unit in the "Gymnasium" building of the Lockwood Condominium Complex is a must see. 2 bed/2 bath unit is FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT. New windows were installed(2017) with sound proofing. In unit washer/dryer hook- up and central air.

For open house information, contact Susan Lamendola, BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate at 401-886-6100

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1289158)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDxB3_0bbTqq4200

310 Greenwood Avenue, East Providence, 02916

2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Step onto the rich hardwood floors of the open concept-designed living room and gourmet kitchen. Vivid recessed lighting marries the two spaces into one dynamic spot for hosting a couples dinner party or a good old-fashioned binge-watch. The kitchen’s granite countertops, shaker cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances add the signature crisp and gleaming accents of modern interiors, while the center island acts as a magnetic hub of activity with bar seating. A convenient laundry is concealed in the closet sitting near the updated half bath. Step into the primary bedroom, which continues the attractive design with natural light directed through windows on two sides. An updated ensuite bath makes this a retreat you’ll look forward to finding at the end of each day. The same pleasing atmosphere is mirrored in the second bedroom, providing excellent accommodations for family or guests. You'll be just steps away from The Rumford Center, featuring the high-rated Seven Stars Bakery, where you can while away afternoons over a latte and delicious food. The home is also close to the Glenlyon Playground, local schools, and hiking and biking along the Ten Mile River Greenway. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy an easy 2-minute drive to both the Agawam Hunt and Wannamoisett Country Clubs. A memorable night out is only minutes away in downtown Providence or on the historic East Side. Reach Boston via the South Attleboro commuter rail station for even more world-class amenities.

For open house information, contact Greene / Sweeney, Residential Properties, Ltd. at 401-274-6740

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1285643)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
180
Followers
440
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Real Estate
City
Bristol, RI
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Condos#Greene Sweeney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy