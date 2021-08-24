Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Take a look at these Gainesville condominiums on the market now

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Gainesville condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueOMZ_0bbTqoXo00

3600 Sw 23 Street 4, Gainesville, 32608

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Condominium | 785 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Open house Saturday August 21st 10am-12pm. This beautifully updated condo has it all. You are welcomed by a light and bright great room that opens to the kitchen and a dining area. The galley kitchen has tons of storage and a stainless steel fridge. Just off of the kitchen is a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. A stunning new bathroom with a barn door, walk in shower, updated floors, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, new metal roof, and a fully fenced backyard. LOW HOA covers complete exterior maintenance including roof, siding, community spaces and lawn maintenance. Amenities include sidewalks, underground utilities,and a basketball court. Walking distance to the UF Vet school, the VA, and Shands makes this the perfect place to call home. Call to see it today!

For open house information, contact Shannon Freire-NesSmith, Matchmaker Realty Of Alachua County, Inc at 352-372-3930

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-446196)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDQzX_0bbTqoXo00

3921 Sw 34Th Street 203, Gainesville, 32608

3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,999 | Condominium | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Investment opportunity in University Terrace! 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom plus study. Laminate wood and tile floor throughout. All new kitchen and bathroom appliances.

For open house information, contact Amy Yang, Bosshardt Realty Services LLC at 352-371-6100

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-447270)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRBJv_0bbTqoXo00

10000 Bldg K Sw 52Nd Avenue, Gainesville, 32608

2 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Condominium | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Come take a look at this gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in beautiful Haile Plantation. This home offers vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows with great views, split bedrooms with ceiling fans, a large great room leading to the dining area and a wide covered balcony for relaxing amongst the natural scenery. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinets, tile flooring and a washer and dryer closet. The great room offers a decorative fireplace and an office nook with built-in desktop. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, dual vanities and carpet flooring. The ample sized guest bedroom has an attached bath with a walk in closet giving you plenty of room throughout this fantastic condo. Also feel free to enjoy all of The Links lifestyle and amenities which include a clubhouse, gym, beautiful pool, walking paths, trails, the Haile Village center and plenty of shopping nearby. This just begins to list what makes this a wonderful place to call home.

For open house information, contact Mark McPhee, CENTURY 21 AFFILIATES at 352-479-3100

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM624899)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIDeM_0bbTqoXo00

3800 Sw 20Th Avenue 603, Gainesville, 32607

4 Beds 4 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great investment opportunity! Live in it and rent out rest rooms or rent out all 4 bedrooms for max rental income. University Terrace West 4-bedroom, 4bathroom unit located on the first floor. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Common areas include kitchen, great room, dining room and balcony, Tile &laminate floor throughout the unit easy for maintenance. Plenty of parking space in the community, RTS bus stop is conveniently located. This condo is close to University of Florida, Butler Plaza, restaurants, cinemas & shopping center. All appliance and furniture can stay. $250 per month HOA fee already includes high speed fiber optic

For open house information, contact Ying Yan, Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage at 352-240-1133

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-446885)

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

