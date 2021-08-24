Cancel
Prospect MarJon Beauchamp signs with G League Ignite program

By Jonathan Givony
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarJon Beauchamp, the No. 47 prospect in the ESPN class of 2020, has signed with the NBA's G League Ignite program, he told ESPN on Tuesday. "I thought this was the best route I could go," Beauchamp said. "I've been off the radar for a while, but I'm glad to get an opportunity from [G League executives] Rod Strickland and Shareef Abdur-Rahim. It represents a lot for me, and I have to thank them. I'm confident that I can be a top pick next year with this platform. "

