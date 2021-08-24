Take a look at these Lubbock condominiums on the market now

(LUBBOCK, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Lubbock condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Lubbock condos have been selected from our classified listings:

8601 Memphis Drive, Lubbock, 79423 1 Bed 1 Bath | $80,000 | Condominium | 685 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Raintree Manor Condominium! Upstairs...One bedroom, one bath, roomy balcony and covered parking. Appliances remain! In ground HOA pool and near a city park! Move in ready!!

For open house information, contact Becky Seaman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties at 806-687-7700

4612 55Th Drive, Lubbock, 79414 2 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Condominium | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great View of park and lake! 2 story condo, with 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. 2 car rear entry garage. Features include, new vinyl flooring, hardwoods, tile flooring, new interior paint, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Great condo with community pool! Seller is offering $1500 back at closing for misc. repairs.

For open house information, contact Jim Tidwell, Caprock Realty Group at 806-773-1304