Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Take a look at these Lubbock condominiums on the market now

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 7 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Lubbock condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Lubbock condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dakvd_0bbTqj8B00

8601 Memphis Drive, Lubbock, 79423

1 Bed 1 Bath | $80,000 | Condominium | 685 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Raintree Manor Condominium! Upstairs...One bedroom, one bath, roomy balcony and covered parking. Appliances remain! In ground HOA pool and near a city park! Move in ready!!

For open house information, contact Becky Seaman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties at 806-687-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108310)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z149o_0bbTqj8B00

4612 55Th Drive, Lubbock, 79414

2 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Condominium | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great View of park and lake! 2 story condo, with 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. 2 car rear entry garage. Features include, new vinyl flooring, hardwoods, tile flooring, new interior paint, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Great condo with community pool! Seller is offering $1500 back at closing for misc. repairs.

For open house information, contact Jim Tidwell, Caprock Realty Group at 806-773-1304

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108151)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
296
Followers
417
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominiums#City Park#Caprock Realty Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy