Tallahassee, FL

House hunting? Check these Tallahassee townhomes

Tallahassee Daily
 7 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tallahassee’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2503 Old Bainbridge, Tallahassee, 32303

2 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This charming townhome is a great opportunity for first time home buyers or income generating rental property for savvy investors! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. 1,152 sq.ft. Built in 1985. Once you enter this residence, you will be welcomed by an open and bright floor plan with beautiful laminate floors. Large living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry room and half bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer. New roof on the main structure in 2007. New roof on the porch in 2019. Come take a look and make an offer! Buyer to verify rooms and lot dimensions.

For open house information, contact Mariana Doseanu, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-333340)

1526 Levy, Tallahassee, 32310

2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,500 | Townhouse | 765 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Very nice unit with recent updates. Close to downtown, both universities and stadiums, shopping and entertainment. Please give tenant 24 hours notice but set up thru Showing Time.

For open house information, contact Betsy Henderson, Kingdom First Realty, Inc. at 850-671-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334206)

2244 Sandpiper, Tallahassee, 32303

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,999 | Townhouse | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the convenient Villas of Westridge. This townhome is centrally located, close to all the universities. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan make this home live larger than it is. Move-in ready and ideal for students, professionals or investors. Come view this amazing unit before its gone!

For open house information, contact Kenley Stringer, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-335571)

266 E Whetherbine, Tallahassee, 32301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Townhouse | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Introducing 266 Whetherbine Way E, located in the popular Breckenridge on Park subdivision! With a great sense of community, and only minutes to banks, schools, churches, shopping, restaurants, and recreation, this townhome provides all the elements for a relaxing, comfortable and easy-care living. This immaculate townhome invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 1,008 sq.ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. You will fall in love with this property from the moment you step inside, as you will be welcomed by a bright and open floor plan. A large living room with beautiful floors and wood burning fireplace welcomes you into this residence. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Inside laundry room. New roof in 2018. Come and take a look at this property today. You will not be disappointed! Buyer to verify rooms and lot dimensions.

For open house information, contact Mariana Doseanu, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-335524)

See more property details

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

