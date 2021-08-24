Cancel
Boise, ID

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Boise

Boise Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BOISE, ID) These Boise townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHeqi_0bbTqhMj00

2877 S Ladera Place, Boise, 83705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Townhouse | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 2000

LOW MAINTENANCE living in this STUNNING townhome remodel!! Just minutes from the airport, downtown, BSU, I-84 connector, nearby parks, foothills and more! Wonderfully open layout with lots of windows and vaulted ceiling in the main living area. Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. New paint, flooring, hardware, fixtures, counters and backsplashes. Spacious master suite features a walk-in closet and full tub/shower. HOA covers everything exterior, including landscaping. All exterior maintenance, landscaping and weekly mowing/trimming is covered by HOA. New LED lighting throughout. Fully fenced back yard with plenty of room for pets, entertaining or gardening. Garage refrigerator included. DON’T MISS!! - David R Nielsen, Voice: 208-724-5256, Silvercreek Realty Group, Main: 208-377-0422, http://www.platinumidaho.com

For open house information, contact David Nielsen, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98811078)

5726 W Cassia St, Boise, 83705

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Townhouse | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Centrally located on the Boise Bench, this end unit townhome lives just like a single family home. Vaulted ceilings, open upstairs loft/bonus room, and large back patio will provide plenty of room to stretch out and breathe. Complete with a main level master suite, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, and large great room, this space will surely feel like home. Quick access to freeway, St. Al's, downtown, greenbelt access and tons of parks and great schools. - Jessica K Durham, Voice: 208-921-1338, Silvercreek Realty Group, Main: 208-377-0422, https://www.jessicadurhamrealty.com

For open house information, contact Jessica Durham, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98815315)

10808 W Freestyle Lane, Eagle, 83714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Townhouse | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Denmark. Foothill View Lot. Maintenance Free. Backs up to the Eagle Sports Park. Clean modern finishes, vaulted ceilings, large windows & covered patio with full foothill views. Kitchen has a 10' quartz peninsula w/ "waterfall" finish, Cafe' appliances, beverage ctr, walk in pantry w/ quartz appliance shelf. Master Bath has both Tile&Quarts, dual vanities & frame-less glass shower. Tile 2nd bath. Fireplace with floating hearth & tile. Dual zone high efficiency HVAC. On-demand water heater. - Guy M Hendricksen, Voice: 208-867-8137, Keller Williams Realty Boise, Main: 208-672-9000, http://www.guyhendricksen.com

For open house information, contact Guy Hendricksen, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810349)

8931 W Dulcimer, Boise, 83709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Townhouse | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Come see this beautiful townhome that lives and feels like it's not a townhome. The covered porch welcomes you into the entry leading to a well laid out open concept kitchen, dining and great room. Enjoy the view from balcony overlooking the backyard. Kitchen features ample storage and island. The spacious master suite and master bath with walk-in closet are on the main level. Huge family room great for entertaining on lower level with covered patio. - Jason Kemper, Main: 208-631-8851, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, Main: 208-336-3393,

For open house information, contact Jason Kemper, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson at 208-672-0447

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98815479)

