Shreveport, LA

Townhomes of Shreveport: See what’s on the market

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) These Shreveport townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2FPc_0bbTqfbH00

19 Tealwood Street, Shreveport, 71104

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Townhouse | 3,410 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom 3 bath Tealwood townhome with updates throughout. As you enter through the private courtyard, you're greeted by a large kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. The living room is complete with a fireplace, soaring ceilings, and large windows. The oversized master bedroom and bath are truly a must-see. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms with a private balcony.

For open house information, contact Chase Bowers, Archetape RE LA, LLC at 318-233-1045

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UhUZ_0bbTqfbH00

8 Dudley Square, Shreveport, 71104

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,900 | Townhouse | 3,198 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Stunning townhome for sale in Dudley Square. Stainless Steel Appliances. First floor is an open floor-plan. The Master Suite is on the second level with a sitting area and a nice fireplace. This home features an elevator to get you to the second level with ease. Enjoyable outdoor courtyard. This home is in the middle of town, so easy access to anywhere in the area quickly. Come by and see this wonderful property!

For open house information, contact Karen Johnson, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJSOQ_0bbTqfbH00

220 Carroll Street, Shreveport, 71105

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Townhouse | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1982

NEW LOWERED PRICE!!! Brand new HVAC upstairs and down. New roof in 2019. 3 flat screen TV's, washer & dryer remain. 2 refrigerators, stove and 2 microwaves also remain. Upgraded electrical and new outlets. Great opportunity to own your own commercial retail business and live right upstairs! Could easily be converted into hair or makeup studio as well. Motivated seller so schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Nick Herzog, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate at 318-231-2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYHJ8_0bbTqfbH00

3294 Eastwood Drive, Shreveport, 71105

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Townhouse | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Very spacious 2 bedroom townhome. Single story with an open floor plan. Granite countertops, beautiful floors, tile master shower and more. Separate dining room. 2 covered parking spaces. Gated community with clubhouse and 2 community pools. Back patio with no backyard neighbors. Convenient locations for shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Rachel Hall-Welton, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

