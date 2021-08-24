Take a look at these homes for sale in Syracuse

(Syracuse, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Syracuse. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6303 Tanker Trail, Cicero, 13039 4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Fabulous house in a fabulous neighborhood!! Our very spacious raised ranch with awesome cathedral ceilings has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is also an impressive long list of the newer items including the roof, which includes a manufacturers warranty. Because we have recently added more living area to name it a whopping 1700+ square feet, which is not reflected in the tax records. The sellers have worked hard and we are proud and ready to show our house. A 2 tier deck in the back and enclosed with a white picket fence, is the perfect place where our homeowners relax - why leave the house when you can staycation at home? The very large 4th bedroom downstairs might be perfect for guests or perhaps even and in-law situation as there is a full bath as well. Everything is accessible from grocery stores, big box stores, schools, worship - you know the area, you know it has everything. Our home has been very well taken care of and is absolutely in ‘Move-In-Condition.’ Do not wait for the weekend to view. This house can become your home.

For open house information, contact Betty J. Dambach, Keller Williams Syracuse at 315-701-6900

105 Palmer Drive, North Syracuse, 13212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1923

This adorable brick home in North Syracuse offers endless updates. Featuring beautifully maintained hardwood floors, an updated kitchen including SS appliances.Finished space in the basement that could be enjoyed many different ways and much more. Large bedroom upstairs can easily be converted into 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoors with a front enclosed porch, fenced in backyard, or deck! *Ring camera not included. Motivated sellers: Bring your offers! Don't miss your chance to be right in the village, close proximity to so many amenities!

For open house information, contact Michelle Gossner, WEICHERT, REALTORS-TBG at 315-637-0555

115 Pardee Avenue, Syracuse, 13219 3 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Westhill School District! Many updates in this charming 3 bedroom home! Added bedroom upstairs makes 3 Large bedrooms with a cozy sun porch also upstairs bringing a bright great room to enjoy! Huge bathroom/laundry room on the first floor off the living room. New Interior Paint throughout, new flooring in upstairs bedrooms, refinished stairway. Partially fenced yard with remodeled covered deck. Close to stores, restaurants, Tipp Hill, etc.

For open house information, contact Brenda Younis, Arquette & Associates,REALTORS at 315-487-4100

3608 Warners Road, Syracuse, 13209 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1956

It's everything you love! Welcome to this amazing home on Warners Road, minutes away from Township 5, Canalway Trail, and Reed Webster Park. This home has a large and flat fully fenced back yard with a fully powered screened in gazebo and shed. This home has also been recently updated with new vinyl siding, double-pane windows throughout the house, and the entire interior has also been painted. Stunning kitchen with features such as granite countertops, custom cabinets, complete and matching kitchen set with a fridge, dishwasher, gas oven, and an over the range microwave. Just off the kitchen is a large mudroom with storage and an included Samsung washer and dryer. The adjoining formal dining room is a large and cozy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. 1st floor provides a large bedroom with 2 closets and a bathroom across the hall. 2nd level boasts 2 large bedrooms with 2 closets each, and a full bath. In the basement there is an additional full bathroom, and large area for workout equipment, office, or even a play area. This house has so much to offer; it’s truly a must-see! Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Robert Piazza, Northern Star Realty at 585-392-8222