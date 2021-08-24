Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Take a look at these Boston condominiums on the market now

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 7 days ago

(BOSTON, MA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Boston’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Boston condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Lgj4_0bbTqZFn00

150 Dorchester Ave, Boston, 02127

2 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Luxury two bedroom home with private outdoor space and heated garage parking located at the highly regarded Allele Condominiums. Soaring ceilings complement a large open concept living area with a flexible floor plan and ample space for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen features an oversized peninsula, stone counters, and high-end appliances. This rare first floor end unit comes with dramatic floor to ceiling windows. It also features a walk out private patio surrounded by landscaped gardens on the quiet side of the building, perfect for grilling and relaxing. A spacious master bedroom retreat with custom closet is complemented by a spa like bath with oversized dual rain head shower. Second interior bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and accommodates a full-size bed, or could be a great home gym and office. Fantastic location on the edge of South Boston, South End, and Seaport surrounded by award winning restaurants, coffee shops, and easy commuting options.

For open house information, contact Steven Cohen Team, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro | Back Bay at 617-542-0012

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72866194)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rclLb_0bbTqZFn00

12 Dickson Lane, Weston, 02493

3 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Condominium | 2,954 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Nicest ever at Winter Gardens! Impressive contemporary renovation w all the bells & whistles, incl first floor master suite. Like new from the walls in, including: new 2-zone heating & cooling systems, new hardwood floors, new kitchen quartz countertops, new all wood soft-close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms w new marble tiling (master bathroom), new gas fireplace, new windows, and extensive new electrical systems, among many other new components (even new exterior paint). First floor features wonderful open floor plan w vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, and large 1st floor master bedroom suite. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and large open loft/study area. Expansive finished lower level ideal for playroom and/or gym. Plus four season glassed-in sun-room and attached one car garage on private cul-de-sac with large private yard. Big bonus: homeowners association management responsible for landscaping, street snowplowing, etc.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Slater, Keller Williams Realty at 617-969-9000

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72876019)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTnpA_0bbTqZFn00

4 Exeter St, Arlington, 02474

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,199,900 | Condominium | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Masterfully designed with the finest craftsmanship and finishes, this townhouse was completely renovated from top to bottom. You will immediately be captured by the level of design: elegant and moody yet inviting and timeless. The kitchen offers a 36" Bertazzoni range, blends of 2 tones of custom cabinetry, and black granite countertops. Hardwood floors cover the expansive living area complete with a fireplace and built-in hall tree. Additional living space can be found in the lower level complete with a bedroom, bathroom, and a drybar. The owner's suite encompasses the entire top floor with a walk-in closet, and a beautiful bathroom. A dedicated laundry room with a vintage sink, 2 off-street parking spots, private yard round off this offering. Located between Capitol Square and Arlington Center with its many great restaurants. Steps to parks, buses, the Mystic River and short distance to the West Medford Commuter Rail.

For open house information, contact Santana Properties Team, Keller Williams Realty at 617-497-8900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72856302)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ktn6n_0bbTqZFn00

19 Clifton Street, Cambridge, 02140

2 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Condominium | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rarely does such a unique home become available. Featured in Dwell Magazine and HGTV, 19 Clifton Street in North Cambridge was constructed in 2006. This detached condominium consists of 1,200 sq. ft. of living area with 2 beds and 2 baths over 4 levels of living space. Entering into this modern, contemporary home you are greeted with beautiful marble floors in the open kitchen and dining area. A wooden staircase leads to the 2nd floor with a large bedroom, full bath, and office, the 3rd level with large bedroom with full bath, and down to the living room in the finished basement. The innovative boxed design allows for an abundance of natural light to fill every room with a total of 9 skylights throughout the home. Enjoy in-building laundry, A/C, off-street parking, low HOA fee, convenient location blocks to Alewife Red Line, and more. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this unique Cambridge gem home.

For open house information, contact Ed Greable & Company, Keller Williams Realty at 617-497-8900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72880624)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
141
Followers
468
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
South Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominiums#Commuting#Ma#Homeowners Association#Santana Properties Team#Dwell Magazine#Hgtv#Ed Greable Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy