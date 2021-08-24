Take a look at these Boston condominiums on the market now

(BOSTON, MA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Boston’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Boston condos have been selected from our classified listings:

150 Dorchester Ave, Boston, 02127 2 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Luxury two bedroom home with private outdoor space and heated garage parking located at the highly regarded Allele Condominiums. Soaring ceilings complement a large open concept living area with a flexible floor plan and ample space for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen features an oversized peninsula, stone counters, and high-end appliances. This rare first floor end unit comes with dramatic floor to ceiling windows. It also features a walk out private patio surrounded by landscaped gardens on the quiet side of the building, perfect for grilling and relaxing. A spacious master bedroom retreat with custom closet is complemented by a spa like bath with oversized dual rain head shower. Second interior bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and accommodates a full-size bed, or could be a great home gym and office. Fantastic location on the edge of South Boston, South End, and Seaport surrounded by award winning restaurants, coffee shops, and easy commuting options.

For open house information, contact Steven Cohen Team, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro | Back Bay at 617-542-0012

12 Dickson Lane, Weston, 02493 3 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Condominium | 2,954 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Nicest ever at Winter Gardens! Impressive contemporary renovation w all the bells & whistles, incl first floor master suite. Like new from the walls in, including: new 2-zone heating & cooling systems, new hardwood floors, new kitchen quartz countertops, new all wood soft-close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms w new marble tiling (master bathroom), new gas fireplace, new windows, and extensive new electrical systems, among many other new components (even new exterior paint). First floor features wonderful open floor plan w vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, and large 1st floor master bedroom suite. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and large open loft/study area. Expansive finished lower level ideal for playroom and/or gym. Plus four season glassed-in sun-room and attached one car garage on private cul-de-sac with large private yard. Big bonus: homeowners association management responsible for landscaping, street snowplowing, etc.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Slater, Keller Williams Realty at 617-969-9000

4 Exeter St, Arlington, 02474 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,199,900 | Condominium | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Masterfully designed with the finest craftsmanship and finishes, this townhouse was completely renovated from top to bottom. You will immediately be captured by the level of design: elegant and moody yet inviting and timeless. The kitchen offers a 36" Bertazzoni range, blends of 2 tones of custom cabinetry, and black granite countertops. Hardwood floors cover the expansive living area complete with a fireplace and built-in hall tree. Additional living space can be found in the lower level complete with a bedroom, bathroom, and a drybar. The owner's suite encompasses the entire top floor with a walk-in closet, and a beautiful bathroom. A dedicated laundry room with a vintage sink, 2 off-street parking spots, private yard round off this offering. Located between Capitol Square and Arlington Center with its many great restaurants. Steps to parks, buses, the Mystic River and short distance to the West Medford Commuter Rail.

For open house information, contact Santana Properties Team, Keller Williams Realty at 617-497-8900

19 Clifton Street, Cambridge, 02140 2 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Condominium | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rarely does such a unique home become available. Featured in Dwell Magazine and HGTV, 19 Clifton Street in North Cambridge was constructed in 2006. This detached condominium consists of 1,200 sq. ft. of living area with 2 beds and 2 baths over 4 levels of living space. Entering into this modern, contemporary home you are greeted with beautiful marble floors in the open kitchen and dining area. A wooden staircase leads to the 2nd floor with a large bedroom, full bath, and office, the 3rd level with large bedroom with full bath, and down to the living room in the finished basement. The innovative boxed design allows for an abundance of natural light to fill every room with a total of 9 skylights throughout the home. Enjoy in-building laundry, A/C, off-street parking, low HOA fee, convenient location blocks to Alewife Red Line, and more. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this unique Cambridge gem home.

For open house information, contact Ed Greable & Company, Keller Williams Realty at 617-497-8900