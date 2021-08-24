Take a look at these Salem condominiums on the market now

(SALEM, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Salem condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Salem, pulled from our classifieds:

3542 Halifax Square (#2) Se, Salem, 97302 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully remodeled condo in desired South Salem! Light and bright with updates that include: New paint, All new floor coverings, New counter tops, New fixtures. Nice private covered deck and Extra deep single car garage. Located in Hidden Lakes, you have access to the private pool, rec room and exercise room. Included is lake access with walking path, picnic area, fishing, and paddling. Quiet spot in the city - must see! HOA’s also include water/sewer.

1294 Westbrook Dr Nw, Salem, 97304 2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Condominium | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Townhouse Oasis! New carpet! Beautifully remodeled kitchen & baths will thrill the new owner. Kitchen opens to large living rm w/ gas fireplace. SS appliances granite and tile. Backyard extends the living area to an inviting cascading fountain and firepit with lots of room for BBQs. Upstairs has two generously sized bedrooms. This home backs up to green space and offers privacy. Not enough? There is a large 3 car gar perfect for a workshop area/extra storage. Great for the busy buyer that wants it all!

156 Front St Ne, Salem, 97301 0 Bed 0 Bath | $479,000 | Condominium | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Enjoy amazing views from your deck of Riverfront Park, the river and more from this 7th floor spacious unit! Never built out, this shell is waiting for your vision. Included are a private, locked lobby, parking space immediately next to the elevator in a locked parking garage, and a storage area. Build out and improvements to be at Buyer's expense. HOA fees at $399/month includes water, sewer, exterior, insurance and reserves. Amazing opportunity to be in the heart of downtown with river views!

229 24Th St Se, Salem, 97301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $209,900 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Gorgeously updated condo with private views of Mill Creek. Located in a peaceful corner of the top floor in a 9-unit complex. Many unique features & updates throughout including new cabinets, paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, deep carpets, and SS appliances. Includes range, micro, DW, fridge, A/C units, Flood Stop automatic water shutoff.. All completed 2018-2020. Too many updates to list. HOA $174. Owner willing to consider seller carry financing.

