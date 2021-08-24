Urban home ownership in Pensacola? These condos are on the market

(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Pensacola condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

13817 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 3 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Condominium | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1985

ADORABLE BEACH CONDO - You simply MUST see this fantastic east end unit in the Ocean Breeze East building, with its superb views of the Gulf and its charming coastal chic décor. Interior features include TILE flooring throughout the entire condo, a kitchen with granite surfaces, beautiful updated wood cabinetry, and new stainless appliances, and a completely redone hall/guest bath. This unit has a great rental history, as Ocean Breeze is a popular destination for both summer vacationers and winter snowbirds alike. 2021 to-date—$43,457 (rentals opened on 5/27/2021) AND there are four months left to go! What a great beach experience this unit offers, you are steps away from the Gulf and pool areas - seems as if you could almost reach out and touch the beautiful white sand from your balcony! At Ocean Breeze East you are within walking and biking distance of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the Perdido Key State Park and minutes from the Naval Air Museum. Restaurants, shopping, golfing and fishing are all nearby and are favorite pastimes of vacationers to Perdido Key. Unit is being sold furnished and completely equipped for rentals. Make it your family's retreat part of the year and use as a rental investment the rest of the time!

For open house information, contact PETE KING, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties at 850-912-4767

None, Pensacola, 32507 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,475,500 | Condominium | 2,423 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to Krystal Key Beach Resort the newest concodevelopment getting ready to break ground, a collection of 30 luxuriously appointed 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront residences with oversized balconies, all with unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico along 200 feet of stunning white sand and clear emerald water in Perdido Key, Florida just east of the Alabama State Line Lush tropical landscaping with designated dune walkover (14) Corner Units with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths (14) Interior Units with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths including (2) gulf-front master bedrooms (2) Corner Penthouses with 5 bedrooms and 5-1/2 baths Granite countertops with breakfast bar in kitchen Gulf-front climate controlled lobby; Cabana/pool Indoor heated pool with therapeutic spa seating Outdoor pool with lazy river; zero entry kiddy pool Gulf front whirlpool spa Poolside owner’s lockers Gulf front fitness center with lobby, separate dressing rooms, showers, wet and dry saunas 2 elevators to private, climate controlled owners lobby Owners storage in elevator lobby and master closets Private mail boxes for designated residents 3 parking spaces for 4 bedroom units; one reserved 4 parking spaces for Penthouse units; two reserved Trash chutes on each level Outdoor grilling area Pet walk with cleaning station If you don't feel like cooking take the private elevator to the rooftop penthouse, Gulf Front 5 Star Restaurant and enjoy a spectacular specially prepared meal by an international michelin chef.

For open house information, contact RICK PHILLIPS, Southern Advantage Real Estate at 251-948-4444

13621 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 3 Beds 3 Baths | $879,000 | Condominium | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Invest in your future now with this Gulf Front 3 bedroom, 3 bath furnished residence! The view of palm tress and turquoise water from your living room is certain to reduce your stress level. Indeed this unit has the feel of a tropical get away. Relax on your private balcony as you entertain family and friends and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Gulf. Among the many features of this unit are all new stainless steel Thermador kitchen appliances, granite countertops with additional lighting in the kitchen, new water heater, new wood look flooring in the living room and dining room, dry bar with wine cooler and ice maker as well as 2 interior lockable closets. Also included with the purchase of this unit is a 1 year "Home Warranty Plan" for peace of mind. The Indigo complex is a private, gated Gulf Front community on approximately 6 acres. Without a doubt it is one of the finest projects in Perdido Key! Interior elevators, social room with wet bar, movie theatre, fitness rooms, climate controlled storage unit, approximately 6000 square foot zero entry pool with hot tub, home owner desk that is manned 7 days a week, full time maintenance department, on-site Association Manager plus many other amenities. Indigo truly is a destination resort! Please click on the Virtual Tour link to view the residence.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL RICKETTS, MIKE RICKETTS REALTY INC. at 850-450-6674

154 Ethel Wingate Dr, Pensacola, 32507 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful condo overlooking the intracoastal and Gulf. Two bedroom with Bonus BUNK ROOM OR OFFICE. Completely update. New flooring, lighting paint, appliances, blackout drapes. Complex has very large swimming pool, beach, fishing pier, boat dock, exercise room conference room and library. Five minutes away from Perdido Key. Partially furnished. Master bedroom, dining table and chairs, Bar Stools, Window coverings all stay. No wall décor coveys Garage and boat slip can be purchased separately. Association is financially sound.

For open house information, contact JAMES RILEY, Ebba Dampier Realty, LLC at 850-341-4919