Check out these homes on the Madison market now

(Madison, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4405 N Sherman Ave, Madison, 53704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy your morning coffee & watch the sunrise from your raised 10x10 deck! Evening telax sitting on your brick paver patio and be surrounded by your private fenced in back yard. Open feel when you walk in the front door with vaulted ceiling. New LVP flooring in the dining area & great room. In the lower level you will find a large bedroom suite with space for a sitting area, spacious walk-in closet, and private bath with a jetted tub & walk in shower. Lower level great room could be used as an office, place to watch movies or enjoy a book. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms full bath and living room. Easy access to I90-94, HWY 51, 151 and M to get you almost anywhere in Madison / Sun Prairie quickly. HAS Home Warranty included.

For open house information, contact Kerri Campbell, Home Connection Realty at 608-445-8275

2602 Waltham Rd, Madison, 53711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Motivated Seller Relocating due to Job Change! This ranch home sits on a corner lot on the desirable west side (close to Epic & Verona) & feels much bigger than it looks! Conveniently located just a short drive from food, shopping & entertainment. Waltham Park is located across the street. Living room & kitchen areas have great natural light, brightened by large windows & sliding glass doors leading to back yard, with an amazing firepit/patio area, hot tub, garden area & your own mini garage. Newer roof, newer Carrier furnace w/Aprilaire & central air unit, 2 washers, 2 dryers. Both bathrooms feature modern remodeling & custom tile showers. Basement complete with a finished rec room w/new commercial grade carpet & wainscoating make this perfect for entertainment! Garage w/extra storage.

For open house information, contact Shelley Miller, Turning Point Realty at 608-393-9471

2408 Independence Ln, Madison, 53704 2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Condominium | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Vacant and ready to roll, with fresh paint (walls AND trim), new carpet and sparkling CLEAN! This Stonebridge condo offers TWO full baths AND an underground parking stall (both of these features are hard to find here)! Kiss your landlord goodbye and lock in today's historic low rates! Laundry and storage locker are in the lower level of this building. See associated doc to locate underground parking stall.

For open house information, contact Jenny Swain, Keller Williams Realty at 608-831-0800

4130 Meyer Ave, Madison, 53711 4 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This is the home with all the charm and character you expect in a classic Tudor but all the updates you desire. Kitchen features Bosch appliances and granite counters and is open to dining room and tv room, 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs plus a potential main level primary bed w/ full brand new full bath, vaulted ceilings, 200 amp service, solar panels (Helios w/Enphase inverters), NEMA 230V 40A to support a level 2 garage charger, tankless water heater, HE furnace and A/C, added insulation, some new windows, many walls re plastered, and so much more. See list of updates.

For open house information, contact Tammy Krez, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-221-4000