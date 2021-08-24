Cancel
Savannah, GA

Take a look at these Savannah townhomes on the market now

Savannah Times
(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Savannah, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

30 Villas Of Garrard Dr, Savannah, 31405

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,980 | Townhouse | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor owners retreat boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room.

11 Villas Of Garrard Drive, Savannah, 31405

3 Beds 3 Baths | $202,990 | Townhouse | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in None

The Durham floorplan features an open concept living space with a large kitchen island to gather around. On the second floor, you find the laundry room and inviting owners suite with a large walk-in closet.

