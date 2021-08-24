Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

On the hunt for a home in Greensboro? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pbwud_0bbTqQJG00

4401 Burning Tree Drive, Greensboro, 27406

5 Beds 4 Baths | $344,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Fantastic, hard to find floorplan with numerous updates in Forest Oaks! Highly sought-after main level Primary En-Suite with dream closet and spa bath with Granite dual vanities. Ample living space with formal living, dining and den with wood burning insert. Updated Kitchen with Granite countertops, smooth ceiling, and Stainless-Steel Appliances – new 2021 Refrigerator and washer/dryer included! FOUR additional bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Smart Home equipped with Alexa enabled security cameras, garage door openers and thermostat. Beautiful, fully fenced back yard with Hot Tub & fire pit w/plenty of space for pets & play. New, oversized detached 2-car garage fully permitted. Large corner lot located seconds away from the Forest Oaks Clubhouse. Don't miss this one! Come be part of Forest Oaks, the Southeast's premier community! Golf, pool, tennis, pickle ball & more available with optional membership. County Taxes! Visual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DvC6J9Na5gp&mls=1

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Realty, Keller Williams Realty at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8AJx_0bbTqQJG00

6314 Warwick Drive, Pleasant Garden, 27313

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Nature finds you here at this lovely 3BR/2BA home in Pleasant Garden!!! Conveniently located in Guilford Co. just minutes away from Greensboro. This ranch style home offers plenty of outdoor space on this .47 acre lot. Multi-purpose storage building. This home is a MUST SEE!!! Ideas are limitless! Enclosed porch and screened in patio do not have building permit.

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Realty, Keller Williams Realty at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119493)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WZxi_0bbTqQJG00

1203 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, 27249

3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction home nestled in Thomas Meadows. Master bedroom on the main with two walk in closets. Dual vanity in master bathroom with walk in shower and tub. Open kitchen with large living space. Bonus room, attached 2 car garage, and covered patio area. Tax information is based solely on the lot.

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Realty, Keller Williams Realty at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119009)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqEpc_0bbTqQJG00

4007 Bobtail Court, Greensboro, 27405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $278,365 | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in None

Nokota Place is Express Homes latest phase in the popular Reedy Fork community. The established community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and paved trails. Conveniently located close to HWY 29 and HWY 150, Greensboro is only 15 minutes away. Enjoy the spring/summer Farmers Market in the community every Tuesday or Swim in the summer at the Pool! Walk, Run, Ride all over the trails in Reedy Fork! 5 BEDROOMS! So much to offer, fantastic opportunity! Come and join the desirable Reedy Fork community today! The Chelsea floor plan at Nokota Place in Reedy Fork Place has a pool, walking trails and community events. Starting with a large 2-car garage this home makes a huge impression. With the Luxury Vinyl floored living room that flows right into the elegant dining space, the design possibilities immediately start to come alive. The Kitchen has the Kent Espresso cabinets and Jamocha Laminate counter tops. The Smart Home package and builder warranty provide peace of mind. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49165-490-49165-491650000-0112)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
322
Followers
417
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Real Estate
City
Pleasant Garden, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Open House#Keller Williams Realty#Hot Tub#Guilford Co#Nokota Place#Express Homes#Reedy Fork#Kitchen#D R Horton Smart Home#Z Wave#Alarm Com#Skybell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy