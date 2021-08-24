On the hunt for a home in Greensboro? These houses are on the market

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4401 Burning Tree Drive, Greensboro, 27406 5 Beds 4 Baths | $344,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Fantastic, hard to find floorplan with numerous updates in Forest Oaks! Highly sought-after main level Primary En-Suite with dream closet and spa bath with Granite dual vanities. Ample living space with formal living, dining and den with wood burning insert. Updated Kitchen with Granite countertops, smooth ceiling, and Stainless-Steel Appliances – new 2021 Refrigerator and washer/dryer included! FOUR additional bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Smart Home equipped with Alexa enabled security cameras, garage door openers and thermostat. Beautiful, fully fenced back yard with Hot Tub & fire pit w/plenty of space for pets & play. New, oversized detached 2-car garage fully permitted. Large corner lot located seconds away from the Forest Oaks Clubhouse. Don't miss this one! Come be part of Forest Oaks, the Southeast's premier community! Golf, pool, tennis, pickle ball & more available with optional membership. County Taxes! Visual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DvC6J9Na5gp&mls=1

6314 Warwick Drive, Pleasant Garden, 27313 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Nature finds you here at this lovely 3BR/2BA home in Pleasant Garden!!! Conveniently located in Guilford Co. just minutes away from Greensboro. This ranch style home offers plenty of outdoor space on this .47 acre lot. Multi-purpose storage building. This home is a MUST SEE!!! Ideas are limitless! Enclosed porch and screened in patio do not have building permit.

1203 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, 27249 3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction home nestled in Thomas Meadows. Master bedroom on the main with two walk in closets. Dual vanity in master bathroom with walk in shower and tub. Open kitchen with large living space. Bonus room, attached 2 car garage, and covered patio area. Tax information is based solely on the lot.

4007 Bobtail Court, Greensboro, 27405 4 Beds 3 Baths | $278,365 | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in None

Nokota Place is Express Homes latest phase in the popular Reedy Fork community. The established community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and paved trails. Conveniently located close to HWY 29 and HWY 150, Greensboro is only 15 minutes away. Enjoy the spring/summer Farmers Market in the community every Tuesday or Swim in the summer at the Pool! Walk, Run, Ride all over the trails in Reedy Fork! 5 BEDROOMS! So much to offer, fantastic opportunity! Come and join the desirable Reedy Fork community today! The Chelsea floor plan at Nokota Place in Reedy Fork Place has a pool, walking trails and community events. Starting with a large 2-car garage this home makes a huge impression. With the Luxury Vinyl floored living room that flows right into the elegant dining space, the design possibilities immediately start to come alive. The Kitchen has the Kent Espresso cabinets and Jamocha Laminate counter tops. The Smart Home package and builder warranty provide peace of mind. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

