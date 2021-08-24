Townhomes of Naples: See what’s on the market

(NAPLES, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Naples’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

9107 Capistrano St S, Naples, 34113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2007

The Santa Cruz model is one of the finest units in Ole'. Offering three bedrooms, two and a half bath plus a two car garage. The only unit in Ole' with a front porch for enjoying your morning coffee and a rear lanai with a tropical view of the semi private pool and pergola area to enjoy while sipping on your favorite cocktail. Relax, take a swim, read a book by the quad pool or take a short stroll to the Ole' town center you will find a resort style pool with pool service, state of the art gym, bistro, pub, movie theater and more! If this is your full time residence or your winter getaway, you will always feel like you are on vacation in Ole'!

6052 Towncenter Cir, Naples, 34119 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Townhouse | 1,771 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Fantastic opportunity to own in a unique gated Naples community! Offering a peaceful lake view from the front of home, easy walk to all amenities which include USPS, restaurant, and gas station! Meticulously cared for & updated- new a/c March 2020; replaced mounted lights in living room, new fridge & dishwasher 2017; washer/dryer replaced in 2012; LED lighting in recessed lights, new laminate flooring in second floor master, first floor all tile, and freshly painted interior & lanai floor. All bedrooms are situated on the second floor and all have custom closet systems, on the first floor you will find a living room, family room kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laundry closet, half bath, and huge under staircase storage room. A massive lanai connects the home & 2-car garage- this lanai has plenty of room for a pool/spa if desired and provides you with amazing outdoor living space. Island Walk is a beautiful community that is gated & has guard 24/7. The lakefront Town Center that offers activities for everyone- social planned events, tennis, bocce ball, fitness center, exercise classes, pickleball, resort style pool, lap pool, lawn bowling, putting green. Rooms are virtually staged.

6540 Dominica Dr, Naples, 34113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $739,000 | Townhouse | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Breathtaking Oleander Grande floorplan by Minto Homes has been meticulously maintained and is move-in ready. High end features can be found throughout the residence including a sunroom, private elevator, and winding staircase that leads to a rooftop observatory with wraparound balcony providing panoramic, preserve views. The modern kitchen features a large island and plentiful storage. The the property is finished with a two car attached garage and the unique townhome design provides carefree resort style living in the sought-after “Isles". This unique community boasts over half of 2,400 acres of lakes, nature preserves and natural habitat providing miles of scenic kayak and biking trails along the tranquil Cypress Waterway. Enjoy the endless amenities such as an old florida clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, tennis, pickle ball, hiking & biking trails, two kayak launches with 8 miles of kayaking, paddle boarding, catch & release fishing and the overlook bar & grill. All just minutes from downtown Naples fine dining, world-class shopping and white sand beaches!

7624 Morgan Way, Naples, 34119 4 Beds 4 Baths | $377,780 | Townhouse | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2021

VANDERBILT RESERVE is a brand new construction community west of 951 in North Naples. THE NEWPORT - Price indicated is base price only plus a lot premium. An absolutely gorgeous and versatile townhome with 4 bedrooms featuring the master bedroom on the 1st floor and 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor. Two of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Ample loft which could serve as a “hang out area’ or work space, side by side W/D hookup and sink in laundry area adjacent to a spacious linen closet. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen which includes a built-in desk, lots of pantry space…an organizer and chef’s dream! This is truly a townhome that offers plenty of storage areas for everyone in the family with spacious bedrooms, large windows meaning no sacrifice needed on large furniture or daylight! Imagine, all this inside an amazing private gated community on the West side of Collier Blvd. 15 minutes from the beach, shops and I-75. Learn Today About Savings up to $1,500. UNDER CONSTRUCTION, MOVE-IN 2ND QUARTER 2021.

