Step into home ownership in Grand Rapids with one of these condos

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Grand Rapids or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

2436 E Collier Avenue Se, Grand Rapids, 49546 3 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Condominium | 2,053 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Gorgeous 3 bedroom , 3 full and 1 half bath luxury retreat. Enjoy the high-end finishes in this walkout unit backed up to a wooded and peaceful setting. Highly desirable Fox Chase condo conveniently located near the malls, airport, and 10 min to downtown Grand Rapids. 2 large bedroom suites upstairs each with luxury bathrooms. Lower level features a family room which can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom, and a full bath and luxury laundry. Remodeled kitchen features self-close cabinets, stainless steel Samsung appliance suite, and stainless farmhouse sink. Gas fireplace with laminate flooring on main level. Association has an in-ground pool and clubhouse along with large green spaces. 2 reserved parking spaces including a carport. Carefree living. More...

653 Abbey Mill Drive Se, Ada, 49301 3 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautifully Clements Mill Condo! 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath walkout with wooded views. Gorgeous kitchen includes stainless appliances, eating area tucked into bay window. Living room has 2-story vaulted ceilings with slider to deck. Wood flooring in formal dining area and foyer, Each bedroom has it's own updated bath. Lower level includes family room with sliders to patio. All window treatments and washer/dryer remain. One stall attached garage. Convenient location. Forest Hills Central Schools.

2031 Rowland Avenue Se, Grand Rapids, 49546 2 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 897 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Amazing opportunity in Forest Hills Northern school district. This ground level 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is packed with updates. Newer Washer/Dryer, Flooring, appliance and more. Enjoy the convenience of the 2 stall attached garage with added storage space and this amazing location. Close to Breton Village and all 28th street has to offer. Short drive to downtown and easy access to the expressways. The low HOA dues include Heat, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Schedule your privateshowing today.

4501 Koinonia Drive Ne, Grand Rapids, 49525 3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Condominium | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Outstanding quality & custom design. This perfectly maintained condo features upgraded items including crown molding, tray ceilings, Pella windows, zoned heating, solid wood doors, built-in cabinets, & top-down bottom-up blinds. Open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light. Owners' suite features spacious bedroom, full bathroom with double sinks, & walk-in closet with door to laundry room. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless appliances, & access to mudroom. Dining room opens toliving room with gas fireplace & built-in cabinets. Sunroom with amazing, wooded views & entry to deck. A private office & half bath complete the main floor. Downstairs you will find a walkout basement with wet bar, entertainment area, two more bedrooms, full bath & plenty of storage with built-ins. Incredible landscaping & neighborhood walking path for your enjoyment. Easy carefree living, convenient to highway, shopping, and restaurants. Masks required.

