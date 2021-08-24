Owning a home in Akron is within reach with one of these condos

(AKRON, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Akron condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Akron, pulled from our classifieds:

3974 Boardwalk Dr, Akron, 44319 3 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 3,488 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lakefront condo on Portage Lakes in City of Green! Luxurious & beautifully updated; an absolute move in having 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room, approx. 3488SF, 1st floor master & laundry, 2 story foyer & great room, skylights & located right on the water with excellent proximity to boat docks & pool* Well appointed updates include kitchen with granite, stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher,microwave, built in oven, Jennair cooktop), track lighting, roll out shelves & ceramic flooring; bathrooms (master bath roll out shelves & enlarged tile shower); tile flooring (foyer, kitchen, laundry & half bath); carpet (great room & dining room)* Other improvements include but not limited to—- lighting fixtures incl recessed lights & LED* all windows, sliding door, back door, storm doors* air conditioning (2) & hot water heater (2020)* furnaces (2) in 2021* landscaping, landscape lighting (front,back,gazebo & deck)* ceiling fans in bedrooms & gazebo*** Security system*central vacuum* Public utilities* Large deck & gazebo lake side* Neutral décor throughout* BEAUTIFUL!!!

For open house information, contact Linda L Hartong, BHHS Stouffer Realty, Inc. at 330-896-1606

377 Village Pointe Dr, Akron, 44313 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,500 | Condominium | 1,147 Square Feet | Built in 1989

You are NOT going to want to miss this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condominium in West Akron! There is absolutely nothing to do here except move in and call it home! You'll love the updated lighting in the kitchen and dining room and the wonderful open floor plan. Off the large living room you'll find sliders that lead to a balcony overlooking a large grassy area frequented by deer. A nice sized guest bedroom has its own access to the full guest bath. The owner's suite has its own full bath as well and both bedrooms have walk-in closets! This condo also comes with a two car attached garage with tons of storage. The clubhouse has a fireplace, bar, fitness room, and sauna! It's located minutes from Route 77 and conveniently located off Market St. where you can find many stores and restaurants. This is a must see! Call/text for your private showing today before this condo is SOLD!

For open house information, contact Mark A Young, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

2188 Prestwick Dr, Uniontown, 44685 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to 2188 Prestwick Dr. in the City of Green. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage condo is situated in the private Prestwick Golf Club. Enjoy the fabulous open Foyer leading into the spacious Great room with cathedral ceilings and a wonderful view of not only the warm cozy fireplace, but also a warm view of your private patio and back yard space. The spacious kitchen (all appliances stay) is open to the dining room and into the 4 seasons room with a heater! The Master bedroom has a walk in closet & an attached full bath with jetted tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. The second bedroom is also on the first floor. Lower level has a finished rec room and another room perfect for your home gym! Updates include: New water heater (2020), New microwave (2020), Patio sealed (2020), Garage painted (2019), New furnace/air conditioner (2018), Fireplace cleaned and new wall switch (2018), Sunroom tile, new windows, new door, and electric heater (2014), New stamped concrete patio (2013), New stainless-steel appliances (2012), Washer/dryer (2012), Granite in kitchen (2012), Tile backsplash (2012), Tile laundry/mudroom (2012).

For open house information, contact David S Bratanov, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

915 Kirkwall Dr, Copley, 44321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Condominium | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to this Copley Village three bedroom, 2 full bath ranch unit tucked back off the main parking lot area yet real close to parking. On the exterior, you'll find a nice patio surrounded by a privacy fence before you enter the front door. Inside offers a spacious, open floor plan with a living room and gas fireplace, formal dining room towards the back of the space and the vaulted ceilings make it feel much larger. Right off the dining room is the updated kitchen, Cherry cabinets, ceramic tile floor and newer appliances. Inside the kitchen is the laundry closet that fits a full size washer & dryer. Down the hallway you'll find three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a very nice size, 17x12 bedroom, walk in closet and full bathroom with shower. The main hall bathroom has the tub/shower combination. This unit is the only three bedroom on the market now so make your appt as soon as possible and move in before Fall.

For open house information, contact Steve Spinelli, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644