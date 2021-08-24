Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Owning a home in Akron is within reach with one of these condos

Posted by 
Akron Times
Akron Times
 7 days ago

(AKRON, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Akron condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Akron, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2n6c_0bbTqFqV00

3974 Boardwalk Dr, Akron, 44319

3 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 3,488 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lakefront condo on Portage Lakes in City of Green! Luxurious & beautifully updated; an absolute move in having 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room, approx. 3488SF, 1st floor master & laundry, 2 story foyer & great room, skylights & located right on the water with excellent proximity to boat docks & pool* Well appointed updates include kitchen with granite, stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher,microwave, built in oven, Jennair cooktop), track lighting, roll out shelves & ceramic flooring; bathrooms (master bath roll out shelves & enlarged tile shower); tile flooring (foyer, kitchen, laundry & half bath); carpet (great room & dining room)* Other improvements include but not limited to—- lighting fixtures incl recessed lights & LED* all windows, sliding door, back door, storm doors* air conditioning (2) & hot water heater (2020)* furnaces (2) in 2021* landscaping, landscape lighting (front,back,gazebo & deck)* ceiling fans in bedrooms & gazebo*** Security system*central vacuum* Public utilities* Large deck & gazebo lake side* Neutral décor throughout* BEAUTIFUL!!!

For open house information, contact Linda L Hartong, BHHS Stouffer Realty, Inc. at 330-896-1606

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4298360)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3Wrf_0bbTqFqV00

377 Village Pointe Dr, Akron, 44313

2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,500 | Condominium | 1,147 Square Feet | Built in 1989

You are NOT going to want to miss this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condominium in West Akron! There is absolutely nothing to do here except move in and call it home! You'll love the updated lighting in the kitchen and dining room and the wonderful open floor plan. Off the large living room you'll find sliders that lead to a balcony overlooking a large grassy area frequented by deer. A nice sized guest bedroom has its own access to the full guest bath. The owner's suite has its own full bath as well and both bedrooms have walk-in closets! This condo also comes with a two car attached garage with tons of storage. The clubhouse has a fireplace, bar, fitness room, and sauna! It's located minutes from Route 77 and conveniently located off Market St. where you can find many stores and restaurants. This is a must see! Call/text for your private showing today before this condo is SOLD!

For open house information, contact Mark A Young, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4293535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fakxn_0bbTqFqV00

2188 Prestwick Dr, Uniontown, 44685

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to 2188 Prestwick Dr. in the City of Green. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage condo is situated in the private Prestwick Golf Club. Enjoy the fabulous open Foyer leading into the spacious Great room with cathedral ceilings and a wonderful view of not only the warm cozy fireplace, but also a warm view of your private patio and back yard space. The spacious kitchen (all appliances stay) is open to the dining room and into the 4 seasons room with a heater! The Master bedroom has a walk in closet & an attached full bath with jetted tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. The second bedroom is also on the first floor. Lower level has a finished rec room and another room perfect for your home gym! Updates include: New water heater (2020), New microwave (2020), Patio sealed (2020), Garage painted (2019), New furnace/air conditioner (2018), Fireplace cleaned and new wall switch (2018), Sunroom tile, new windows, new door, and electric heater (2014), New stamped concrete patio (2013), New stainless-steel appliances (2012), Washer/dryer (2012), Granite in kitchen (2012), Tile backsplash (2012), Tile laundry/mudroom (2012).

For open house information, contact David S Bratanov, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4306083)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udLHn_0bbTqFqV00

915 Kirkwall Dr, Copley, 44321

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Condominium | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to this Copley Village three bedroom, 2 full bath ranch unit tucked back off the main parking lot area yet real close to parking. On the exterior, you'll find a nice patio surrounded by a privacy fence before you enter the front door. Inside offers a spacious, open floor plan with a living room and gas fireplace, formal dining room towards the back of the space and the vaulted ceilings make it feel much larger. Right off the dining room is the updated kitchen, Cherry cabinets, ceramic tile floor and newer appliances. Inside the kitchen is the laundry closet that fits a full size washer & dryer. Down the hallway you'll find three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a very nice size, 17x12 bedroom, walk in closet and full bathroom with shower. The main hall bathroom has the tub/shower combination. This unit is the only three bedroom on the market now so make your appt as soon as possible and move in before Fall.

For open house information, contact Steve Spinelli, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4310455)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
566
Followers
437
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Real Estate
Akron, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Restaurants#Fitness#Heater#Housing Market#Prestwick Golf Club#Sunroom#Exp Realty#Llc#Washer Dryer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy