Mobile, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Mobile market now

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 7 days ago

(Mobile, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mobile will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBLBT_0bbTqD5300

158 Lakeview Loop, Daphne, 36526

3 Beds 2 Baths | $268,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,236 Square Feet | Built in None

Great house that has 2 lots which is .97 acre which is extremely rare in the Lake Forest subdivision. This 3 bed 2 bath home sits high on the lot and has 2236 sq ft of living space. The double fireplace is a great feature between the living room and great room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and new paint thru out most of the home. This home is super clean and is defiantly a must see if looking in the area. There is a 18 hole golf course and newly renovated Yacht club with plenty of activates for the entire family. Don't miss you chance to see this one today.

For open house information, contact Robert Jaeger, Century 21 Meyer Real Estate at 251-967-2121

Copyright © 2021 Baldwin County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARAL-317689)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBEBm_0bbTqD5300

952 Henckley, Mobile, 36609

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1998

You already know that Pinehurst is one of the most sought after in Mobile. This one is super cute! This is a family neighborhood so there is lots of dog-walking, runners and bike riding. Convenient to EVERYTHING! Fire place....lots of open living space...and the bonus is the covered back patio that doubles as a sun room. Low maintenance Vinyl and low, low utility bills. You are going to love this house! Don,t let it get away! NEW ROOF will be installed prior to closing.

For open house information, contact Scott Williams, KELLER WILLIAMS MOBILE at 251-662-5660

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-654390)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sONk_0bbTqD5300

1459 C, Mobile, 36605

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is another property to add to your rental portfolio. Call your favorite real estate agent to get the details to make this your next positive cash flow property. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

For open house information, contact Sheri Hussey-jones, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY COOPER & CO at 251-639-4006

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-655099)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmXcZ_0bbTqD5300

2608 Springhill, Mobile, 36607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome to 2608 Spring Hill Avenue, a wonderful midtown home that's just looking for its new owners. This home boasts just under 2000 square feet, which is a luxury in this area of town. There are so many quaint midtown features you'll love, from the original hardwood floors, to the arch shaped entryway into the large living room and dining room. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with granite countertops and all appliances are staying, including the stainless steel refrigerator and the Bosch washer and dryer! The master bathroom has a spacious walk in ceramic tiled shower with a sauna feature, and there's also a large walk in closet, also unusual in midtown. Roof was replaced in 2019, HVAC in 2020 and there's been foundation work completed in March of this year. ***Listing Agent makes no representation to accuracy of sq. ft. Buyer to verify. Any and all updates are per Seller(s).***

For open house information, contact Whitney Tucker, ROBERTS BROTHERS WEST at 251-661-4660

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-655927)

