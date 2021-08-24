Homes for sale in Fayetteville: New listings

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fayetteville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1446 Thelbert Dr, Fayetteville, 28301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carport. Central air/heat. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and Fort Bragg. All this combined with low taxes makes this a great home for any family! Needs very little TLC.

6126 Lone Star Road, Fayetteville, 28303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 2007

OWN YOUR FIRST HOME WITH OWNER FINANCING! Home has new flooring throughout, is clean and ready to move in. SOLD AS IS! NO FURTHER UPGRADES Owner FINANCING! $30K down, 20 year Amortization, 7 year balloon! 6.5% Interest Home was built in 2007 and has been a rental. Home is in good working order and the seller will not do any further upgrades.

3910 Gaithersburg Lane, Hope Mills, 28348 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Your waiting is over! Feature your eyes on this 4-bed, 3-full-baths home, 2-car garage. Located in a very desirable community. Property is in excellent condition...schedule showing today!

5660 Bauer Street, Hope Mills, 28348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Quaint home nestled in quiet subdivision minutes from I-95! 2 car garage, mature landscaping...MOVE IN READY!

