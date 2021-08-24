Homes for sale in Fayetteville: New listings
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) If you're on the house-hunt in the Fayetteville area, you won't want to miss these listings.
Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.
Check out these listings from around the Fayetteville area:
Solid brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carport. Central air/heat. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and Fort Bragg. All this combined with low taxes makes this a great home for any family! Needs very little TLC.
For open house information, contact Oren Klein, Forward March Management LLC at 910-518-0888
OWN YOUR FIRST HOME WITH OWNER FINANCING! Home has new flooring throughout, is clean and ready to move in. SOLD AS IS! NO FURTHER UPGRADES Owner FINANCING! $30K down, 20 year Amortization, 7 year balloon! 6.5% Interest Home was built in 2007 and has been a rental. Home is in good working order and the seller will not do any further upgrades.
For open house information, contact Maritza Phillips, Phillips Properties Group LLC at 919-710-2015
Your waiting is over! Feature your eyes on this 4-bed, 3-full-baths home, 2-car garage. Located in a very desirable community. Property is in excellent condition...schedule showing today!
For open house information, contact SHERRY HOWELL, CENTURY 21 THE REALTY GROUP at 252-355-7800
Quaint home nestled in quiet subdivision minutes from I-95! 2 car garage, mature landscaping...MOVE IN READY!
For open house information, contact Leanne Moore, VFG Realty at 919-779-1890
