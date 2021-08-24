Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Homes for sale in Fayetteville: New listings

Fayetteville Times
 7 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fayetteville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Fayetteville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jml7_0bbTqCCK00

1446 Thelbert Dr, Fayetteville, 28301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carport. Central air/heat. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and Fort Bragg. All this combined with low taxes makes this a great home for any family! Needs very little TLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ktdQ_0bbTqCCK00

6126 Lone Star Road, Fayetteville, 28303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 2007

OWN YOUR FIRST HOME WITH OWNER FINANCING! Home has new flooring throughout, is clean and ready to move in. SOLD AS IS! NO FURTHER UPGRADES Owner FINANCING! $30K down, 20 year Amortization, 7 year balloon! 6.5% Interest Home was built in 2007 and has been a rental. Home is in good working order and the seller will not do any further upgrades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSJVi_0bbTqCCK00

3910 Gaithersburg Lane, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Your waiting is over! Feature your eyes on this 4-bed, 3-full-baths home, 2-car garage. Located in a very desirable community. Property is in excellent condition...schedule showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZDRj_0bbTqCCK00

5660 Bauer Street, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Quaint home nestled in quiet subdivision minutes from I-95! 2 car garage, mature landscaping...MOVE IN READY!

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

