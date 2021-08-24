House-hunt Toledo: What’s on the market

(TOLEDO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1303 Fir Drive, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome Home to this amazing Tri-Level located on almost 1/2 an acre that features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,634 sq. ft, 2.5 Car Attached Garage, Huge Pool with attached deck w/ steps to the outdoor covered patio, Formal Dining Room that opens to the Kitchen, Built- In Fireplace on lower level, Huge Fenced in Yard (Privacy fence all around) & Located in desired Indian Acres Subdivision! Updates to the home include: New Porch '20, new Door, Roof '17, new Gutters, Hot Water Tank '20, Regraded front yard and hydro seeded '20! Schedule your private of this amazing oasis today!

2020 W Samaria Road, Temperance, 48182 5 Beds 3 Baths | $619,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in 2003

RARE FIND IN MONROE COUNTY!! THIS HOME IS PRISTINE! SELLER HAS THOUGHT OF EVERYTHING! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS SETTING AND VIEWS! THIS GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY, BRICK HOME SITS ON 12 ACRES WITH TRAILS THRU THE WOODED AREAS.. LONG, GRAND, TREE-LINED DRIVEWAY LEADING UP TO THE 3-CAR GARAGE! LARGE, OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS AND HARDWOOD. DOOR WALL FACING AMAZING BACKYARD AND NEW DECK. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH CARPET, LESS THAN A YEAR OLD. OAK TRIM AND ANDERSON WINDOWS THOUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME. MASTER BEDROOM HAS HUGE BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI TUB AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS WITH HUGE CLOSETS. FULL BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS. BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, 4 TON AC AND POWER HUMIDIFIER AND ELECTRON AIR CLEANER. 22K WATT WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR. 40X40 BARN HAS BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE WITH AC. 14' x 20' BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION SHED WITH ELECTRIC (VALUE $16,500). CULLIGAN SYSTEM IS OWNED INSTEAD OF RENTED AND HAS REVERSE OSMOSIS SYSTEM.

2113 Fairfax Road, Toledo, 43613 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1927

3 bed 1-1/2 bath house is vinyl sided for low maintenance, full basement, has all newer windows, newer furnace, and 2-1/2 car garage. The back yard and patio are totally fenced in with privacy fence. C/A does not work. House is being sold AS-IS.

3657 Consear, Lambertville, 48144 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Here is a blank slate located in the Bedford School District! This brick 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is located on just over a half acre with private, fenced in back yard and deck! Home features include a family room with a wood burning fireplace located off the kitchen, and hardwood floors through most of the home. Half bath and laundry room are located with mechanicals in garage. Home sold As-Is. Home is not available for lease or land contract. Schedule your showing, bring your contractor and end up with the home of your dreams! BATVAI

