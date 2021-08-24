Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

House hunting in Richmond? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 7 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Richmond condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Richmond condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGMY1_0bbTq6zD00

4674 Twin Hickory Lake Drive, Henrico, 23059

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,950 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2002

You will say "WOW" when you walk in to this completely renovated one level living condo!!!! You are greeted with a covered porch ideal to enjoy nice days! Inside you'll appreciate the new flooring and storage as you enter the foyer! The updated kitchen sparkles with white cabinets and black granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, tile back splash, under counter and above cabinet lighting, breakfast bar, and new flooring! The great room is so spacious and has plenty of room for entertaining including a large dining space! Step right into the office (or sun room) that boasts tons of natural light through its many windows and a door to close things off for privacy when you take that zoom call! The laundry room is conveniently located and includes washer and dryer! The spacious first bedroom has private access to the updated hall bath! You'll be impressed with the primary bedroom with its large walk-in closet and stunning new en-suite renovated bathroom with new vanity, lights, flooring, tile, and shower with glass doors! Don't forget the plantations shutters throughout! All you need to do is pack so that you can move in to this amazing property!!! Don't miss out!!!

For open house information, contact Sylvia Miller, Joyner Fine Properties at 804-270-9440

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2116049)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpOZi_0bbTq6zD00

1657 Broad Street, Richmond, 23220

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Condominium | 810 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Location location location. Attention Investors. This is a secure building, steps away from shopping, restaurants, and VCU in the desirable Fan district. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo offers roof deck access, ceramic flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a commercial grade Jenn-air gas range & granite counters. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Science Museum, VCU and Scotts Addition are all conveniently located within walking distance. This area is full of desirable shopping and restaurant options with a walk score of 95! Plus off Street parking!

For open house information, contact Jim Melton, Olds Estates and Properties at 804-564-9690

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2123536)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOe3A_0bbTq6zD00

2814 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, 23112

1 Bed 1 Bath | $207,500 | Condominium | 724 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Welcome to 2814 Kensington Ave! Located in the Museum District and known as the Barrington Condos. Fabulous arched entry to a cozy family room. Kitchen has granite countertops, bartop, pendant lighting, Stainless appliances and pedestrian door to secondary entrance. Master bedroom has a double door closet, full bathroom with single vanity, ceramic tile floor and tub/shower combination. French door office/studio completes the interior. Other options include: Refrigerator, stack washer & dryer convey, 724 sq ft, Ceiling fans, Hardwood floors, TRANE HVAC, Second level unit, common area 2nd level balcony, One Parking spot included and additional storage in basement. Convenient to restaurants, nightlife, museums, shops and more!

For open house information, contact David Riley, RE/MAX Commonwealth at 804-288-5000

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2123760)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnHAn_0bbTq6zD00

7701 Flannagan Court, Henrico, 23228

2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1988

You will love low maintenance living in this condo just minutes from Broad Street! Real wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings give the open concept floor plan even more of welcoming feel. Updated floors throughout this 2 bed/2 bathroom home. Sit on your balcony and enjoying coffee each morning! All appliances Convey. Schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Noelle Shavlik, One South Realty Group, LLC at 804-353-0009

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2122481)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
227
Followers
438
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Housing Market#Restaurants#Condos#Home Ownership#Vcu#The Science Museum#Scotts Addition#Pendant Lighting#French#Washer Dryer#Ceiling#South Realty Group#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy