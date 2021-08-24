House hunting in Richmond? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(RICHMOND, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Richmond condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Richmond condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4674 Twin Hickory Lake Drive, Henrico, 23059 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,950 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2002

You will say "WOW" when you walk in to this completely renovated one level living condo!!!! You are greeted with a covered porch ideal to enjoy nice days! Inside you'll appreciate the new flooring and storage as you enter the foyer! The updated kitchen sparkles with white cabinets and black granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, tile back splash, under counter and above cabinet lighting, breakfast bar, and new flooring! The great room is so spacious and has plenty of room for entertaining including a large dining space! Step right into the office (or sun room) that boasts tons of natural light through its many windows and a door to close things off for privacy when you take that zoom call! The laundry room is conveniently located and includes washer and dryer! The spacious first bedroom has private access to the updated hall bath! You'll be impressed with the primary bedroom with its large walk-in closet and stunning new en-suite renovated bathroom with new vanity, lights, flooring, tile, and shower with glass doors! Don't forget the plantations shutters throughout! All you need to do is pack so that you can move in to this amazing property!!! Don't miss out!!!

For open house information, contact Sylvia Miller, Joyner Fine Properties at 804-270-9440

1657 Broad Street, Richmond, 23220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Condominium | 810 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Location location location. Attention Investors. This is a secure building, steps away from shopping, restaurants, and VCU in the desirable Fan district. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo offers roof deck access, ceramic flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a commercial grade Jenn-air gas range & granite counters. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Science Museum, VCU and Scotts Addition are all conveniently located within walking distance. This area is full of desirable shopping and restaurant options with a walk score of 95! Plus off Street parking!

For open house information, contact Jim Melton, Olds Estates and Properties at 804-564-9690

2814 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, 23112 1 Bed 1 Bath | $207,500 | Condominium | 724 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Welcome to 2814 Kensington Ave! Located in the Museum District and known as the Barrington Condos. Fabulous arched entry to a cozy family room. Kitchen has granite countertops, bartop, pendant lighting, Stainless appliances and pedestrian door to secondary entrance. Master bedroom has a double door closet, full bathroom with single vanity, ceramic tile floor and tub/shower combination. French door office/studio completes the interior. Other options include: Refrigerator, stack washer & dryer convey, 724 sq ft, Ceiling fans, Hardwood floors, TRANE HVAC, Second level unit, common area 2nd level balcony, One Parking spot included and additional storage in basement. Convenient to restaurants, nightlife, museums, shops and more!

For open house information, contact David Riley, RE/MAX Commonwealth at 804-288-5000

7701 Flannagan Court, Henrico, 23228 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1988

You will love low maintenance living in this condo just minutes from Broad Street! Real wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings give the open concept floor plan even more of welcoming feel. Updated floors throughout this 2 bed/2 bathroom home. Sit on your balcony and enjoying coffee each morning! All appliances Convey. Schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Noelle Shavlik, One South Realty Group, LLC at 804-353-0009