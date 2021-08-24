Take a look at these homes on the market in Columbia

(Columbia, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1711 Atlantic Drive, Columbia, 29210 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Low maintenance home in Columbia with tons of interior updates and a fenced in backyard with a storage shed. The kitchen features new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures along with are for eating in the kitchen or formal dining room. New hard flooring has been added in the kitchen and bathrooms while the original hardwoods have been restored throughout the rest of the house to give it an updated and modern look. The living room has been updated with new carpet. Lighting has been updated and new blinds have been added throughout the house. The master bedroom features restored hardwoods and closet. Interior of the house has also been painted to help make this property move in ready!

1269 Rockwood Road, Columbia, 29209 3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Well cared for home available now! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located in the Heritage Place neighborhood! Functional layout keeps the busy life relaxed in this home. The living room is large and formal dining has great size as well. Both rooms have lovely laminate flooring. Kitchen is large enough for an eat-in area and convenient to the garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with the laundry room! Master bedroom is extensive and the bathroom has a double vanity along with a walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms have ample size and both come with walk-in closets. The backyard is fully fenced with a 2 tier covered patio/deck. The shed out back is perfect for all the yard tools. Low HOA costs and convenient to Highway 378, I-77, Fort Jackson, VA and DownTown Columbia!!

152 Woodshore Circle, Columbia, 29223 5 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,940 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Situated on nearly an acre lot on a CUL-DE-SAC lot, this BRICK home is IMMACULATE and MOVE IN READY! Features include: HARDWOODS, Millwork throughout, BUILT-INS, and plenty of room to roam in the expansive, FENCED, SHADED yard! Floor plan offers FORMALS (Living+ Dining), Family Room with Masonry wood burning FIREPLACE, and 5th bedroom on MAIN level, perfect for a HOME OFFICE. Spacious Main bedroom upstairs along with 3 additional guest bedrooms. Tiled and Stainless Steel kitchen with picture window, EAT-IN and WALK IN PANTRY. FULL appliance package to include refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enjoy Excellent outdoor living space on the SCREENED porch. Neighborhood access to LAKE, Boat launch + storage, RV storage, tennis courts, Park and beach area. This is a MUST SEE!

1700 Willow Creek Drive, Columbia, 29212 5 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Your dream home awaits! This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a corner of a quiet street and turnkey!! Enter into the large living room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and open-beamed ceilings. Large master upstairs has tons on natural light coming thru the sky light with an adjoining office. Enter into your totally updated en suite thru the barn door. Another bedroom/FROG upstairs as well as 3 more good sized bedrooms downstairs. Private fenced yard. Located minutes to Lake Murray and shopping on Harbison Blvd.

